RANGELEY, Maine—Uncommon Hospitality announced that its newest project, Fara Lodge & Nordic Spa, is slated to open in late 2027. Designed in partnership with Maine-based, woman-owned architecture firm Jocelyn O Dickson Architecture (JODA), the property will reimagine a historic escape through a contemporary lens, introducing a Nordic spa experience developed in partnership with MCD Spa Consulting.

Fara Lodge will include a collection of guestrooms and private cottages, spa facilities with multiple sauna and thermal experiences, a cafe and communal spaces, and a restored historic bar.

Fara Lodge will be Uncommon Hospitality’s latest project in Maine, following The Longfellow and The Francis in Portland, as well as The Admiral’s Inn and The Colonial Inn in Ogunquit.

The Fara Lodge development team includes Uncommon Hospitality, MCD Spa Consulting, Aceto Landscape Architects, and Maine-based architecture and design firm JODA.

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Statement From Leadership

“The inspiration for this project is Rangeley itself. We fell for the property and the area years ago, enchanted by the natural beauty and endless things to do. My family now enjoys Rangeley year-round and that personal connection is a big part of why this project means so much to us,” said Nate DeLois, co-principal of Uncommon Hospitality. “We’ve learned that the most meaningful hospitality experiences are the ones rooted in genuine place and community, and we’re approaching Rangeley with the same spirit. We can’t wait to welcome a new generation of travelers to experience it for themselves.”

The Hotel

Fara Lodge draws inspiration from the surrounding landscape. Original stone fireplaces and pine paneling will sit alongside oversized lanterns, vintage Swedish sofas, and a palette of oxblood, dusty blue, and deep rust. The lodge will include 10 guestrooms and two private cottages, with touches including wrap-around pine banquettes; a mix of fabrics by Schumacher, McLaurin & Piercy, and Commune for Kufri; integrated boot warmers and built-in storage millwork; and teal tilework.

The Great Hall will function as the natural gathering place of the property: a space anchored by two stone fireplaces. The all-day cafe will offer counter-service breakfast, lunch, and dinner alongside grab-and-go offerings. A bar in one of the property’s most historic spaces remains as a recognition of the lodge’s long history.

The Nordic Spa

The wellness center overlooking Saddleback Mountain will offer a range of thermal and relaxation experiences. Hotel guests are granted complimentary access to the spa, and day passes will also be available for visitors. The wellness campus will include Maine-built cedar tubs, outdoor wood-fired saunas, an indoor Finnish dry sauna, fireside lounging, a relaxation yurt, and outdoor hot and cold plunge pools. Additional communal areas include a welcoming reception area, an outdoor spa deck with hot tubs and showers, and relaxation rooms.

“My family has been coming to Rangeley for generations, so this project carries a particular meaning. The design had to honor what longtime visitors already love about this place, its history, its character, its quietness, while creating something that feels genuinely new for those discovering it for the first time,” said Jocelyn O Dickson, principal of JODA. “Every material decision, from the Maine-made furniture to the art program, tells the story of this region and the people who have shaped it.”