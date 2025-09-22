LONDON, UK, and MADRID, Spain—UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle, through its flagship brand UMusic Hotels, announced that it is using Oracle Hospitality’s cloud applications. With the help of Oracle NetSuite and the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform, UMusic Hotels has enhanced both end-to-end visibility of its data and guest experiences.

UMusic Hotels recently opened a new property in Madrid and plans to expand across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. To support this growth, UMusic Hotels required a platform capable of scaling financial operations while managing guest experiences and room inventory. After careful evaluation, the division selected NetSuite’s enterprise resource planning (ERP), OPERA Cloud property management system (PMS), and Oracle Simphony Point-of-Sale (POS) to manage its core operations.

“Our goal is to deliver immersive, unforgettable guest experiences across the world, and that requires technology that can keep pace with our vision,” said UMusic Hotels IT PMO Manager Javier Ferrer. “With NetSuite’s cloud-based system, we can manage our day-to-day operations from anywhere, scale quickly, and make faster, more informed decisions. Coupled with the power of OPERA Cloud, we have a complete solution to streamline our business and consistently delight our guests.”

NetSuite has enabled UMusic Hotels to consolidate and automate financial workflows across international subsidiaries, improving business performance and supporting faster, data-driven decisions. In tandem, OPERA Cloud gives UMusic Hotels deeper insight into guest preferences and, through its mobile capabilities, enables staff to engage with guests throughout the property to streamline key functions including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance. In addition, Oracle Simphony provides a stable POS system to UMusic Hotels’ restaurant venues and UMusic Shop.

“UMusic Hotels is pioneering a new type of experience that blends music, travel, and discovery,” said Alberto Lozano Gómez, senior director, Southern Europe, Oracle NetSuite. “With NetSuite and OPERA Cloud, UMusic Hotels has the right combination to enhance guest satisfaction, increase efficiency, and provide the foundation to support its ambitious growth plans.”