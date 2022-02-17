HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel performance advanced to its highest levels since December 2021, according to STR’s latest data through February 12, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 6-12, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week

Occupancy: 54.6 percent (down 14.0 percent)

ADR: $133.72 (up 1.3 percent)

RevPAR: $73.00 (down 12.9 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Phoenix came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 3.2 percent to 80.5 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 50.5 percent to 42.4 percent).

Advertisement

Lifted by Super LVI weekend, Los Angeles reported the highest ADR (up 50.1 percent to $277.30) and RevPAR (up 25.0 percent to $191.60) increases over 2019.

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 74.8 percent to $66.89) and Seattle (down 43.1 percent to $59.11).