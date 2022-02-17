HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel performance advanced to its highest levels since December 2021, according to STR’s latest data through February 12, 2022.
U.S. Hotel Performance
February 6-12, 2022
Percentage change from 2019 comparable week
Occupancy: 54.6 percent (down 14.0 percent)
ADR: $133.72 (up 1.3 percent)
RevPAR: $73.00 (down 12.9 percent)
While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Phoenix came closest to its pre-pandemic comparable (down 3.2 percent to 80.5 percent).
San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 50.5 percent to 42.4 percent).
Lifted by Super LVI weekend, Los Angeles reported the highest ADR (up 50.1 percent to $277.30) and RevPAR (up 25.0 percent to $191.60) increases over 2019.
The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 74.8 percent to $66.89) and Seattle (down 43.1 percent to $59.11).