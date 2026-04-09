WASHINGTON—New research released by the U.S. Travel Association highlighted the 2026 FIFA World Cup‘s potential to deliver major economic gains for communities across the country but warned that safety concerns, policy perceptions and entry barriers could limit America’s ability to fully capitalize on the opportunity.

The research showed that international World Cup visitors expect to spend more than $5,000 per person, which marks 1.7 times more than typical international trips to the United States. One in three said they intended to stay longer than two weeks. And more than 80 percent said they were open to visiting destinations beyond the largest gateway cities.

“This research shows visitors aren’t just coming for the matches, they are coming to experience America,” said Geoff Freeman, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Travel Association. “Being prepared and welcoming is not just good for visitors. It strengthens our economy, supports 15 million jobs and reinforces the values we share as a nation.”

The study analyzed the travel intentions of soccer fans across 10 key markets including North America, Europe and Latin America. The research found that 2026 World Cup visitors will stay longer, spend more and explore far beyond the stadiums, if the conditions are optimal.

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Additional Findings

The study also underlined that safety has emerged as a top concern among potential visitors, a signal that the $600 million invested in homeland security for the games is critically important. Approximately one-third of respondents cited concerns over two proposed policies that the administration has not implemented—with 34 percent citing concerns regarding increased visa application fees and 32 percent citing proposed social media requirements for the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application.

“In sports, you don’t show up to the championship unprepared. The 2026 World Cup is America’s championship moment—the largest sporting event in history, on our soil, with the world watching.” Freeman added. “The demand is there. The fans are coming. Now it’s time for Washington to make sure we are ready to win.”