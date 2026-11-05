WASHINGTON—Two days after the midterms, a new U.S. Travel Association forecast puts a price on America’s travel slowdown: inflation-adjusted international visitor spending is projected to fall nearly $11 billion in 2026, a 6.3 percent drop to $163 billion. Despite a record 2.44 billion domestic trips, total inflation-adjusted travel spending is projected to decline 0.7 percent to $1.35 trillion.

Travel prices are projected to rise 7.2 percent in 2026, more than twice overall inflation of 3.4 percent. U.S. international arrivals are not forecast to recover to 2019 levels until 2030, and the U.S. share of global long-haul arrivals fell from 10.3 percent in 2019 to 7.7 percent in 2026 and is projected to slip to 7.1 percent by 2030.

“The election is over, but the economic stakes are only getting higher,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. “Travel supports American workers and communities. Congress has a December deadline to protect holiday travel and a new year to reverse the loss of international visitors.”

Economic Stakes

Jobs and tax revenue: Travel supports more than 15 million American jobs and generates $92 billion in state and local taxes. Following a September meeting with President Trump at the White House, travel industry leaders proposed a national goal of welcoming 100 million international visitors annually by 2030. Achieving that goal could generate $68 billion in additional annual visitor spending and support more than 350,000 additional jobs. The projected $11 billion year-over-year spending decline represents economic activity at risk across visitor-serving businesses; it is not a modeled jobs or tax-loss estimate.

Local exposure: In New York City, international visitors represented roughly half of tourism spending in 2025; all tourism supported 397,000 jobs and $7.5 billion in tax revenue. Other gateways—including Miami, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Francisco—also depend on high-spending overseas guests. Meanwhile, elevated fuel prices weigh on regional drive markets as more Americans shift toward car travel.

“The current Congress must keep America moving this holiday season. The next Congress must help America compete,” Freeman said. “We have the opportunity to deliver a better travel experience for Americans and bring more international spending and jobs back to our communities. Standing still is not a strategy.”