PLANO, Texas — U.S. technology provider Enseo recently released a whitepaper analyzing guest television viewership during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing a 49.3 percent increase in TV viewership in occupied hotel rooms from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020. The whitepaper, “Hotel Television in the Age of COVID-19,” also includes data on the type of content viewed in different hotel segments.

The increase in TV viewership is consistent across all property demographics, from select-service to luxury hotels. Focusing on both time periods of viewership as well as specific content guests are watching, Enseo found an increase in both over-the-top (OTT) and streaming content, as well as traditional, linear TV, or free-to-guest content.

“Our research provides insight into the time spent on specific TV content categories across all hotel brand segments in all 50 states,” said Vanessa Ogle, Enseo founder, chairman, and group CEO. “The pandemic has been particularly challenging for hospitality, and as the industry is adjusting to better meet the needs of guests, this data provides valuable insight for hotelier decisions.”

Data in the whitepaper were collected through Enseo’s E3 In-Room Entertainment System, which provides comprehensive access to hotel information, television services, and streaming OTT applications. In addition to the lengths of time guests spent watching various content options, the whitepaper also provides information on the quality of TV systems and associated guest feedback.

“As guests are spending increased time in hotel rooms, it’s clear that the TV is a necessary and valuable part of the guest experience,” said David Simpson, Enseo chief product officer. “We’ve also seen an increase in requests from hotels to utilize the in-room TV for additional services in an effort to minimize contact, such as hotel communication, food and beverage menus, and more.”

