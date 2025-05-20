Tru by Hilton Refreshes Prototype, Grows to Over 300 Hotels

MCLEAN, Virginia—Tru by Hilton unveiled a refreshed prototype, featuring purposeful changes designed to update comfort, flexibility, and the overall guest experience. Since launching in 2016, the brand has seen growth and momentum, including more than 300 hotels globally with recent brand debuts in Vietnam, Chile, and Colombia.

“Over the past eight years, Tru by Hilton has grown from a bold idea into a beloved brand that resonates with owners and guests around the globe,” said Andrew Harp, brand leader, Tru by Hilton. “Our journey has been defined by rapid growth, continuous innovation, and a commitment to delivering a stay that’s simple, spirited, and smart. We’re excited to continue expanding our presence around the world and to welcome even more travelers to experience the Tru difference.”

With a strong foundation in place, Tru by Hilton has established itself in the midscale category and has been recognized for its guest satisfaction. As the brand continues to grow, it’s also evolving to meet the needs of today’s travelers.

Refreshed Prototype

Tru by Hilton is introducing a refreshed prototype that brings design enhancements to guestrooms, public spaces, and guest floors. Grounded in feedback from guests, owners, and hotel teams, the updates are designed for comfort, flexibility, and overall satisfaction.

In guestrooms, updates include a redesigned mobile rolling desk that offers a versatile surface for working, dining, or relaxing. Improved lighting and updated furnishings throughout the rooms help create a warmer atmosphere. The new roller shade system design for window treatments now offers a solution for guests while minimizing maintenance labor, downtime, and cost versus the previous design.

The lobby now has new soft seating and high-back chairs. A redesigned media wall brings Tru’s lobby games front and center, encouraging play and interaction.

On every guest floor, the addition of a heat and cool station near the elevator gives travelers access to microwaves, ice machines, and water bottle refill stations, an update inspired by recurring guest and operator feedback.

“This prototype refresh reflects how we’re listening, both to our guests and our owners,” said Harp. “Every update is rooted in real-world feedback, from added in-room flexibility to smart, efficient touches that improve operations. As we look to the future, we’re focused on evolving the Tru experience in ways that drive loyalty, deliver value, and set the brand up for long-term growth.”

Expanding the Tru Footprint Worldwide

As Tru by Hilton celebrates the opening of its 300th hotel, the brand is continuing its strategic growth around the world. From distribution throughout the United States to major international cities, Tru is proving its versatility and cross-generational appeal across a range of markets.

Recent and upcoming highlights include: