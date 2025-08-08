Tru by Hilton Leader Reflects on the Brand’s Growth 

Since Tru by Hilton launched in 2016, the brand has steadily grown, and it now sits at more than 300 hotels globally. Following recent debuts in Vietnam, Chile, and Colombia, as well as the introduction of a refreshed prototype in May, Tru has continued to gain momentum. Brand Leader Andrew Harp recently spoke with LODGING and highlighted the progress that Tru has made. Regarding Tru’s recent milestones, Harp noted that he was excited about the prototype, Tru’s 300th global opening, and the brand’s international expansion. He also looked back on his journey with Tru and explained how important the entire team has been to its success.

“I’m very fortunate to have worked on the brand for five years,” Harp said. “This brand, it started with a pretty bold idea, Hilton’s entry into the midscale segment, and now to see it at 300 hotels, it’s just a testament to all the folks who have supported the brand throughout. But most importantly, [it’s a testament] to our owners and our developers who believed in the brand early on and so many groups that built multiple Tru’s right out of the gate in 2017, 2018-2019, and at the end of the day, our team members. One of the things that stands out is that, over the years, we’ve gotten numerous accolades from different industry-recognized folks or publications around our customer satisfaction scores. The scores are really strong with our own surveys that we do here, and we’re super proud of them. Our team members are so excited to be part of such a fun and vibrant brand, and they bring our Tru spirit and service culture to life every day.”

Tru’s Distinct Style

Hilton has 24 brands that cater to a wide range of guests, and Tru is no exception. In addition to its standing as Hilton’s entry into the midscale segment, the brand has built its reputation through a physical design that stands apart from Hilton’s other offerings. Harp detailed how this design isn’t just about the look, as aspects of it—including the circular front desk—open up more opportunities for personal service.

“The design of the hotel is that it starts with that circular front desk,” Harp said. “We sometimes refer to it as our command center. It’s a little different from a lot of other hotel brands where the team member or team members are able to see everything—with the 360 [degree] bird’s-eye view. … We encourage the team members … to get out from behind that circular front desk and interact with your guests. So, if there’s a family over at the game table, can you go up and strike up a conversation? Maybe you can see if they need something from the retail. We encourage the team members to get out there and be a part of the action and help their guests take advantage of that lobby space. So, they’re kind of activators of the space, which is incredible.”

Harp also emphasized how Tru’s signature design is complemented by the strength of its team members, who help deliver the brand’s spirit and create “friendly, reliable experiences” that bring guests back.

Keeping The Momentum Going

Harp noted that the brand has approximately another 300 hotels in the pipeline and stated that Tru’s momentum is “greater probably than it’s ever been,” expressing his excitement about watching the brand continue to grow. When asked about the goals for Tru moving forward, Harp said, “There are so many opportunities around the world for this brand to fit in and complement all the other Hilton brands that we have in other parts of the world. But it’s fun when you talk about designing a prototype and all those sorts of things to then think about the regional implications that come with not only design, but also food and beverage offerings and things of that nature. We’ll continue to find the right place and time to introduce Tru in other parts of the world but looking forward to that as well over the next couple of years, in addition to getting more of those 300 in the pipeline open. Momentum for Tru is off the charts, and [we’re] just really excited to continue to work with our owners and our teams to keep that momentum strong.”