Tripadvisor Shares Top 2026 Travel Destinations

By
LODGING Staff
-
travel stock

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—Tripadvisor announced its first Travelers’ Choice Awards category for 2026: Best of the Best Destinations. Each year, Tripadvisor analyzes millions of reviews and ratings from its global community to find recommendations. The Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Destinations include multiple categories, such as Top Destinations, Trending Destinations, Culture Destinations, Food Destinations, Honeymoon Destinations, and Solo Travel Destinations.

“Tripadvisor is the world’s most trusted travel platform, built on the experiences of millions of global travelers,” said Laurel Greatrix, chief communications officer, Tripadvisor Group. “From iconic cities like Bangkok and London to cultural hubs, serene beach escapes, and romantic getaways across Madeira, Singapore, Bali, and beyond, the Best of the Best Destinations showcase the places that make every journey unforgettableand inspire travelers to explore the world with confidence.”

Bali Named World’s Top Destination, While New York City Leads the U.S. for Another Year

For 2026, Bali, Indonesia, was named the No. 1 Top Destination in the World. Joining Bali among the world’s top destinations were New York City, London, Dubai, Paris, Rome, and Bangkok.

In the United States, New York City once again claimed the top spot. Other leading U.S. destinations included Las Vegas, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; Chicago, Illinois; and Washington, D.C.

Top Destinations—World

  1. Bali, Indonesia
  2. London, U.K.
  3. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  4. Hanoi, Vietnam
  5. Paris, France
  6. Rome, Italy
  7. Marrakech, Morocco
  8. Bangkok, Thailand
  9. Crete, Croatia
  10. New York City, United States

Top Destinations—United States

  1. New York City, New York
  2. Las Vegas, Nevada
  3. Oahu, Hawaii
  4. Nashville, Tennessee
  5. New Orleans, Louisiana
  6. Chicago, Illinois
  7. Charleston, South Carolina
  8. Key West, Florida
  9. San Francisco, California
  10. Washington, D.C.
  11. Boston, Massachusetts
Trending for 2026

Madeira, Portugal, was named the No. 1 Trending Destination in the World for 2026. Tbilisi, Georgia, ranked second on the list. Rounding out the top 10 were destinations across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, including Quy Nhon, Puerto Escondido, Milan, Glasgow, Abu Dhabi, Recife, and San Carlos de Bariloche.

Trending Destinations—World

  1. Madeira, Portugal
  2. Tbilisi, Georgia
  3. Chicago, Illinois
  4. Quy Nhon, Vietnam
  5. Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  6. Milan, Italy
  7. Glasgow, U.K.
  8. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  9. Recife, Brazil
  10. San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina
Solo Travel Destinations

For the second year, Tripadvisor highlighted the top Solo Travel Destinations. Dublin, Ireland, took the top spot. Berlin, London, and Santiago were also near the top of the list.

Solo Travel Destinations—World

  1. Dublin, Ireland
  2. Berlin, Germany
  3. London, U.K.
  4. Santiago, Chile
  5. Edinburgh, U.K.
  6. New York City, United States
  7. Hanoi, Vietnam
  8. Madrid, Spain
  9. Bali, Indonesia
  10. Cape Town Central, South Africa
Best of the Rest

For 2026, London, England, rose from last year’s No. 2 spot to become the No. 1 Food Destination in the World. Dubai made its debut on the list this year, taking the No. 2 spot.

Food Destinations—World

  1. London, U.K.
  2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  3. Rome, Italy
  4. Hong Kong, China
  5. Paris, France
  6. Majorca, Spain
  7. Doha, Qatar
  8. Crete, Greece
  9. Bangkok, Thailand
  10. Marrakech, Morocco

Food Destinations—United States

  1. New York City, New York
  2. Las Vegas, Nevada
  3. Maui, Hawaii
  4. Orlando, Florida
  5. Miami, Florida
  6. Chicago, Illinois
  7. Oahu, Hawaii
  8. Boston, Massachusetts
  9. San Francisco, California
  10. Nashville, Tennessee
Culture Destinations

Tripadvisor’s 2026 Culture Destinations highlighted popular destinations for arts, history, and local traditions. Singapore debuted at No. 1, taking the top spot from last year’s leader, Bali. London, U.K., moved up from No. 3 to No. 2. Krakow, Poland, climbed into the top three as well.

Culture Destinations—World

  1. Singapore
  2. London, U.K.
  3. Krakow, Poland
  4. Paris, France
  5. Rome, Italy
  6. Edinburgh, U.K.
  7. Hanoi, Vietnam
  8. Budapest, Hungary
  9. Kyoto, Japan
  10. Bali, Indonesia

Honeymoon Destinations—World

Tripadvisor’s Honeymoon Destinations highlighted the world’s most romantic destinations.

  1. Bali, Indonesia
  2. Mauritius
  3. Maldives
  4. St. Lucia
  5. Galle, Sri Lanka
  6. Hue, Vietnam
  7. Napa, U.S.
  8. Positano, Italy
  9. Watamu, Kenya
  10. Antigua
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

