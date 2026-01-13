Tripadvisor Shares Top 2026 Travel Destinations

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—Tripadvisor announced its first Travelers’ Choice Awards category for 2026: Best of the Best Destinations. Each year, Tripadvisor analyzes millions of reviews and ratings from its global community to find recommendations. The Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Destinations include multiple categories, such as Top Destinations, Trending Destinations, Culture Destinations, Food Destinations, Honeymoon Destinations, and Solo Travel Destinations.

“Tripadvisor is the world’s most trusted travel platform, built on the experiences of millions of global travelers,” said Laurel Greatrix, chief communications officer, Tripadvisor Group. “From iconic cities like Bangkok and London to cultural hubs, serene beach escapes, and romantic getaways across Madeira, Singapore, Bali, and beyond, the Best of the Best Destinations showcase the places that make every journey unforgettable — and inspire travelers to explore the world with confidence.”

Bali Named World’s Top Destination, While New York City Leads the U.S. for Another Year

For 2026, Bali, Indonesia, was named the No. 1 Top Destination in the World. Joining Bali among the world’s top destinations were New York City, London, Dubai, Paris, Rome, and Bangkok.

In the United States, New York City once again claimed the top spot. Other leading U.S. destinations included Las Vegas, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; Chicago, Illinois; and Washington, D.C.

Top Destinations—World

Bali, Indonesia London, U.K. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Hanoi, Vietnam Paris, France Rome, Italy Marrakech, Morocco Bangkok, Thailand Crete, Croatia New York City, United States

Top Destinations—United States

New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Oahu, Hawaii Nashville, Tennessee New Orleans, Louisiana Chicago, Illinois Charleston, South Carolina Key West, Florida San Francisco, California Washington, D.C. Boston, Massachusetts

Trending for 2026

Madeira, Portugal, was named the No. 1 Trending Destination in the World for 2026. Tbilisi, Georgia, ranked second on the list. Rounding out the top 10 were destinations across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, including Quy Nhon, Puerto Escondido, Milan, Glasgow, Abu Dhabi, Recife, and San Carlos de Bariloche.

Trending Destinations—World

Madeira, Portugal Tbilisi, Georgia Chicago, Illinois Quy Nhon, Vietnam Puerto Escondido, Mexico Milan, Italy Glasgow, U.K. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Recife, Brazil San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina

Solo Travel Destinations

For the second year, Tripadvisor highlighted the top Solo Travel Destinations. Dublin, Ireland, took the top spot. Berlin, London, and Santiago were also near the top of the list.

Solo Travel Destinations—World

Dublin, Ireland Berlin, Germany London, U.K. Santiago, Chile Edinburgh, U.K. New York City, United States Hanoi, Vietnam Madrid, Spain Bali, Indonesia Cape Town Central, South Africa

Best of the Rest

For 2026, London, England, rose from last year’s No. 2 spot to become the No. 1 Food Destination in the World. Dubai made its debut on the list this year, taking the No. 2 spot.

Food Destinations—World

London, U.K. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Rome, Italy Hong Kong, China Paris, France Majorca, Spain Doha, Qatar Crete, Greece Bangkok, Thailand Marrakech, Morocco

Food Destinations—United States

New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Maui, Hawaii Orlando, Florida Miami, Florida Chicago, Illinois Oahu, Hawaii Boston, Massachusetts San Francisco, California Nashville, Tennessee

Culture Destinations

Tripadvisor’s 2026 Culture Destinations highlighted popular destinations for arts, history, and local traditions. Singapore debuted at No. 1, taking the top spot from last year’s leader, Bali. London, U.K., moved up from No. 3 to No. 2. Krakow, Poland, climbed into the top three as well.

Culture Destinations—World

Singapore London, U.K. Krakow, Poland Paris, France Rome, Italy Edinburgh, U.K. Hanoi, Vietnam Budapest, Hungary Kyoto, Japan Bali, Indonesia

Honeymoon Destinations—World

Tripadvisor’s Honeymoon Destinations highlighted the world’s most romantic destinations.