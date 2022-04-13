TreviPay Deploys Payment Solutions at Choice Hotels International

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas—TreviPay announced its entrance into the corporate accommodations market with its embedded payments solution being deployed first for Choice Hotels International Inc. To bring simplicity, flexibility, and financial management support to business travel, TreviPay’s solution allows companies booking corporate travel with Choice Hotels to select an invoicing option, so travelers no longer have to present a physical card for payment and the company receives consolidated invoices for all travelers.

According to the latest Global Business Travel Association’s forecast, business travel spending worldwide will likely jump more than 38 percent this year as the industry continues its rebound from pandemic travel restrictions/preferences. The opportunity to offer expense management capabilities is expected to attract business travelers and alleviate companies from distributing and managing employee card programs.

“Bringing innovation and payment expertise to the hospitality industry is an important step for the B2B industry,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “Corporate clients of participating hotel chains will be relieved of time-consuming invoice tracking and expense management with consolidated hospitality billing, enabling them to focus on other business growth and development areas as business travel rebounds.”

With companies spending more than $111.7 billion on business travel every year, TreviPay provides hotel chains with a financial relationship and expense management through consolidated billing for B2B buyers to help attract corporate travel clients and build loyalty. Choice Hotel’s corporate clients can now reserve hotel stays and checkout without a physical payment card, as all stays by employees will be invoiced directly back to the company.

“Choice Hotels has always made it our business to make corporate travel easy,” said Abhijit Patel, vice president, marketing and distribution strategy and operations, Choice Hotels. “TreviPay’s direct billing solution was simple and fast to integrate and allows us to better serve our corporate clients while also protecting our franchisees from the risk of extending credit.”