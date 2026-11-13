LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Traversing.ai announced that travelers can now search live room availability at the Rio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, and complete a reservation, including payment, all on ChatGPT, without being redirected to a website or third-party booking platform. Once on property, guests can turn to ChatGPT for services like requesting housekeeping items and accessing concierge support.

When a hotel lacks a direct booking integration with an AI assistant, guests typically need to visit the hotel’s website or an OTA to complete the booking. Rio’s deployment, built on Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects ChatGPT to the resort’s live inventory, pricing and guest-service systems, closing that gap and making it the first MCP-powered conversational booking experience at a major Las Vegas resort.

Through ChatGPT, travelers and guests can:

Search room types, packages, and live availability—and book a stay.

Browse available pool cabanas.

Explore resort amenities, check restaurant hours, and find parking information.

Request housekeeping items, such as extra towels.

Contact the bell desk or other hotel departments.

Access concierge services and get help planning their stay.

Behind every interaction is Rio Rita, the resort’s AI concierge, delivering consistent service across ChatGPT, voice, SMS, web, and messaging channels.

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The ChatGPT experience runs on the same Traversing.ai platform that powers Rio’s AI voice assistant, website concierge, SMS messaging, and guest engagement channels.

Statements From Leadership

“Hospitality is entering a new era where guests expect AI to do more than answer questions—they expect it to help them accomplish things,” said Blaire McCoy, co-founder and CRO of Traversing.ai. “Rio is setting the pace for the industry by embracing a unified AI platform that supports every guest interaction, whether it’s booking a room before arrival or requesting fresh towels during a stay. We’re proud to partner with Rio as they continue redefining the modern hospitality experience.”

“Today’s travelers expect instant, personalized service wherever they choose to engage,” said Vince Lentini, SVP of Marketing at Rio Las Vegas. “Our partnership with Traversing.ai allows us to meet guests where they already are while delivering a seamless experience across every touchpoint before, during, and after their stay.”