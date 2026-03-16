Trademark Collection by Wyndham Surpasses 100 U.S. Hotels

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts marked a milestone for its Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand with more than 100 hotels now open across the United States. The brand has doubled the size of its domestic portfolio in the last five years, and it has grown to nearly 350 hotels globally, with more than 100 additional hotels in the pipeline.

“Independent hotel owners don’t want to trade their identity for scale—and with Trademark Collection by Wyndham, they don’t have to,” said Leo Danese, vice president of lifestyle brands, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “The brand gives them the freedom to keep what makes their hotels special while tapping into the power of Wyndham. Crossing 100 hotels in the United States is a major moment and just the latest proof point that more independent owners are choosing Trademark Collection to help them compete and grow on their terms.”

U.S. Growth

Since launching in 2017, the U.S. portfolio of Trademark Collection hotels has expanded to reflect growing consumer demand for distinctive stays in destination-driven markets, from gaming resorts and leisure destinations to design-forward urban hotels. Among some of the brand’s notable properties:

The Galt House Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham : The flagship of the Trademark Collection brand and one of the largest independent hotels in the country, the riverfront property in Louisville, Kentucky, includes more than 1,300 rooms.

: The flagship of the Trademark Collection brand and one of the largest independent hotels in the country, the riverfront property in Louisville, Kentucky, includes more than 1,300 rooms. The Orbit Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham —Set within a converted NASA facility near Cleveland, the hotel draws inspiration from mid-century design and the space-age, offering guests a stay that nods to the region’s aerospace heritage.

—Set within a converted NASA facility near Cleveland, the hotel draws inspiration from mid-century design and the space-age, offering guests a stay that nods to the region’s aerospace heritage. MB Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham —Located in Miami Beach, this boutique oceanfront hotel blends Art Deco heritage with contemporary design. The property is situated steps from the sand and the neighborhood’s dining and cultural scene.

—Located in Miami Beach, this boutique oceanfront hotel blends Art Deco heritage with contemporary design. The property is situated steps from the sand and the neighborhood’s dining and cultural scene. Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham —Overlooking Hilo Bay with views of Mauna Kea, the hotel places guests within easy reach of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and the island’s eastern coastline, reinforcing the brand’s portfolio across the Aloha State.

—Overlooking Hilo Bay with views of Mauna Kea, the hotel places guests within easy reach of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and the island’s eastern coastline, reinforcing the brand’s portfolio across the Aloha State. The Beekman Tower, Trademark Collection by Wyndham—Located on Manhattan’s East Side in the Turtle Bay neighborhood, the hotel offers apartment-style accommodations with kitchenettes and a rooftop lounge with views of the East River and United Nations headquarters.

“Trademark Collection gives hotels like ours the ability to stay independent while tapping into the scale and expertise of Wyndham,” said Manolis Macropulos, owner, MB Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. “With the support of Wyndham’s global platform—from revenue management and technology to distribution and loyalty—we’ve been able to strengthen performance while continuing to deliver the distinctive boutique experience our guests expect.”

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Global Expansion

Outside the U.S., Trademark Collection continues to expand across key international destinations, with a portfolio including Caribbean beachfront resorts, European landmark hotels, and design-forward city-center stays across Asia-Pacific. Among some of the brand’s notable properties: