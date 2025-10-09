TPG Hotels & Resorts Appoints Patrick Short as President & Chief Operating Officer

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation’s premier hospitality management firms, announced today the appointment of Patrick Short to president & chief operating officer. In his new role, Short will provide cross-discipline leadership and operational direction for the company’s growing portfolio of properties nationwide. He returns to TPG Hotels & Resorts, where he previously served as vice president of operations earlier in his career.

“I am honored to rejoin TPG Hotels & Resorts at such an exciting time of growth,” said Short. “This team has a longstanding reputation for operational excellence, and I look forward to working alongside our exceptionally talented hospitality professionals to deliver outstanding results for our owners, our guests, and our team members.”

Short brings more than 30 years of hospitality leadership experience spanning over 25 different brands and all hospitality sectors, including full service, select service, extended stay, independent, lifestyle, resort, dual-branded, and restaurant operations. His extensive operational background covers properties of all sizes, from boutique hotels to large convention properties and resorts, with experience from coast to coast.

Throughout his career, Short held senior leadership roles at several hospitality companies, including CSM Corporation, Peachtree Hospitality Management, Wischermann Partners, Kinseth Hospitality Companies, and TPG. As president of Peachtree Hospitality Management, Short led the company into the ranks of the top 15 largest hotel management firms, expanding its portfolio from 27 to 100 hotels and more than 10,000 rooms. Under his leadership, Peachtree achieved growth across all key performance metrics, including RevPAR Index, profitability, guest service scores, and team member satisfaction.

“Patrick is an accomplished leader who knows how to drive results while building strong teams and cultures,” said Robert Leven, chief investment officer, Procaccianti Companies, the parent company of TPG Hotels & Resorts. “His experience across every hospitality segment, combined with his proven ability to grow portfolios and improve performance, makes him uniquely qualified to help lead TPG Hotels & Resorts through its next chapter of expansion.”

Short holds a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and an MBA in Finance from Argosy University – Twin Cities. He is a Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) through the American Hotel & Lodging Association and holds a Food Safety Certification. Currently based in Minnesota, Short will be based at the firm’s national operations headquarters in McKinney, Texas.