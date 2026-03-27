TPG Hotels & Resorts Announces Renovation of voco College Station Aggieland

DALLAS, Texas—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced the completion of a comprehensive renovation and repositioning of the voco College Station Aggieland, an IHG Hotels & Resorts property in College Station, Texas.

The 166-room property is within walking distance of Texas A&M University and Kyle Field, positioning the hotel to accommodate guests visiting the university, SEC football weekends, and campus events.

“College Station remains one of the most stable university-driven lodging markets in Texas,” said Patrick Short, president, TPG Hotels & Resorts. “With more than 75,000 students enrolled at Texas A&M and continued corporate investment in the region, the market offers a strong mix of university, corporate, and event-driven demand. Repositioning the asset under IHG’s voco brand allows us to introduce a more contemporary guest experience while strengthening the property’s competitive positioning within the market.”

The renovation modernized guestrooms and public spaces to reflect the design-forward identity of the voco brand. Guest accommodations include premium bath amenities, in-room coffee makers, mini refrigerators, workspaces, and complimentary high-speed WiFi.

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The property includes an outdoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, flexible meeting space, complimentary on-site parking, and an on-site restaurant and bar. The property’s food and beverage offering, Revelry Bistro and Bar, serves made-to-order breakfast and evening dining, along with craft cocktails.