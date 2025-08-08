TownePlace Suites Milpitas Silicon Valley Completes Renovation

MILPITAS, California—TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley announced that the property is welcoming guests with a new look following the completion of an extensive renovation. The hotel’s 142 suites have been updated with new carpeting and paint, as well as enhanced furnishings, light fixtures, and soft goods. The reimagined public space includes new furniture in the lobby and breakfast area, as well as refreshed corridors.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley is located six miles from downtown San Jose and 10 minutes from the San Jose Mineta International Airport. The two-story hotel offers guests access to the Great Mall of Milpitas, Levi Stadium, PayPal Arena, Santa Clara University, the San Jose Museum of Art, and is within walking distance to the Milpitas BART Station, offering train access to San Francisco.

“We are thrilled to unveil our newly renovated hotel, designed with today’s traveler in mind,” said Greg Huber, general manager, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley. “The renovation reflects our commitment to comfort, convenience, and the kind of warm hospitality our guests have come to expect.”

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Milpitas Silicon Valley is an all-suite hotel that includes studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites. Each suite has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven, residential-sized appliances, and a flat-screen television with access to streaming accounts.

Amenities at the hotel include a 24/7 fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, the In-a-Pinch market offering a variety of quick snacks and beverages, and a complimentary breakfast with customizable options.