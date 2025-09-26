TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa Opens

NAMPA, Idaho—Western States Lodging and Management announced the opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Western States Lodging and Management operates the hotel in partnership with Peterson Development and Gardner Group. The property is located off I-84 and adjacent to the Treasure Valley Marketplace.

“This property represents a milestone collaboration and a powerful addition to our growing portfolio of extended stay offerings,” said David Webster Jr., chief operating officer at Western States Lodging and Management. “At every WSLM-managed hotel, we bring our Personal Touch Culture to life—an environment where guests find loving and meaningful connections in a home away from home.”

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa provides studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, workstations, and separate living and sleeping areas.

Hotel Offerings include:

Full kitchens in every suite

Indoor pool and hot tub

Complimentary hot breakfast served daily

Outdoor patio with BBQ grills and seating areas

24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment

Pet-friendly suites

The hotel offers easy access to the Ford Idaho Center, downtown Nampa, and a quick drive to Boise Airport.