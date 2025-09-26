TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa Opens

NAMPA, Idaho—Western States Lodging and Management announced the opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
Western States Lodging and Management operates the hotel in partnership with Peterson Development and Gardner Group. The property is located off I-84 and adjacent to the Treasure Valley Marketplace.
“This property represents a milestone collaboration and a powerful addition to our growing portfolio of extended stay offerings,” said David Webster Jr., chief operating officer at Western States Lodging and Management. “At every WSLM-managed hotel, we bring our Personal Touch Culture to life—an environment where guests find loving and meaningful connections in a home away from home.”
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa provides studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, workstations, and separate living and sleeping areas.
Hotel Offerings include:
- Full kitchens in every suite
- Indoor pool and hot tub
- Complimentary hot breakfast served daily
- Outdoor patio with BBQ grills and seating areas
- 24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment
- Pet-friendly suites
The hotel offers easy access to the Ford Idaho Center, downtown Nampa, and a quick drive to Boise Airport.