Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentTownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa Opens
Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentOpenings

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa Opens

By LODGING Staff
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa
Photo Credit: TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho—Western States Lodging and Management announced the opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa. The opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Western States Lodging and Management operates the hotel in partnership with Peterson Development and Gardner Group. The property is located off I-84 and adjacent to the Treasure Valley Marketplace.

“This property represents a milestone collaboration and a powerful addition to our growing portfolio of extended stay offerings,” said David Webster Jr., chief operating officer at Western States Lodging and Management. “At every WSLM-managed hotel, we bring our Personal Touch Culture to life—an environment where guests find loving and meaningful connections in a home away from home.”

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Nampa provides studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, workstations, and separate living and sleeping areas.

Hotel Offerings include:

  • Full kitchens in every suite
  • Indoor pool and hot tub
  • Complimentary hot breakfast served daily
  • Outdoor patio with BBQ grills and seating areas
  • 24-hour fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment
  • Pet-friendly suites

The hotel offers easy access to the Ford Idaho Center, downtown Nampa, and a quick drive to Boise Airport.

Previous article
Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare and Signature Restaurant Open After Revitalization Project
Next article
Drury Hotels Announces Development of New Property in Tampa Bay Area
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Development

Drury Hotels Announces Development of New Property in Tampa Bay Area

LODGING Staff -
ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels announced that its newest hotel is now under construction in the Tampa Bay area. The new Drury Plaza Hotel will...
Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare
Design

Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare and Signature Restaurant Open After Revitalization Project

LODGING Staff -
ROSEMONT, Illinois—Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare and its signature restaurant, CIMA, celebrated their opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This milestone event marked the completion of...
Aloft Ocean City
Industry News

Badlands Hotel Capital Adds Nine Blue Water Properties to Its Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—Badlands Hotel Capital announced that it has been appointed by Blue Water Development to provide asset management for nine hotels and outdoor hospitality...
Marriott Sacramento Rancho Cordova
Design

Marriott Sacramento Rancho Cordova Announces Completion of Renovation

LODGING Staff -
RANCHO CORDOVA, California—Marriott Sacramento Rancho Cordova announced the completion of a $33 million property-wide renovation project, which includes a floor-to-ceiling transformation of all 265...
Industry News

Hyatt Inclusive Collection Finds Connection Between Travel Perceptions and Quality Time

LODGING Staff -
CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection released the Time Rich Report, a national consumer survey designed to examine how people perceive and manage time. Conducted in collaboration with...
Development

‘Love Letter’ to the California Desert: Living Room at Hotel Wren

George Seli -
Opened in March in Twentynine Palms, California, Hotel Wren is a reimagined 1940s roadside lodge situated near the northern entrance to Joshua Tree National...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Development

Drury Hotels Announces Development of New Property in Tampa Bay Area

LODGING Staff -
Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare
Design

Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare and Signature Restaurant Open After Revitalization Project

LODGING Staff -