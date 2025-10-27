TownePlace Suites by Marriott Middleburg Opens

MIDDLEBURG, Florida—Paradigm Development Partners announced the opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Middleburg, a 126-room extended-stay hotel in northeast Florida.

TownePlace Suites Middleburg will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Clay County Town Center Holdings LLC, developed by Paradigm Development Partners LLC, and managed by McKibbon Hospitality. General Manager James House and Director of Sales Courtney Wahl lead the management team at the property for McKibbon Hospitality. HC Architecture served as the project’s architect, Kellogg & Kimsey as the general contractor, and IIG Design provided the hotel’s interior design.

“We’re thrilled to open the TownePlace Suites in Middleburg and bring this trusted Marriott brand to one of Florida’s fastest-growing communities,” said David Kight, Paradigm Development Partners LLC. “This property was designed to serve the diverse needs of business travelers, relocating families, and visitors exploring the Clay County area—all with the comfort and hospitality that guests expect.”

The property offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. The suites include full kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, adjustable work spaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a large flat screen television, as well as new bedding. Most rooms also include the Home Office Suite, designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space.

The TownePlace Suites Middleburg offers a variety of thoughtful food, wellness, and business amenities, such as a complimentary hot breakfast in the lobby area. The 24-hour In a Pinch market and On Us coffee service are available as well. Additional amenities include an expanded lakefront pool, a fitness center, outdoor fire pits for social gatherings, and Tesla charging stations. The hotel also includes a flexible meeting room, laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout, and on-site business services.