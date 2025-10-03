TownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte LoSo Opens

Finance & DevelopmentDevelopmentTownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte LoSo Opens
By LODGING Staff
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte LoSo
Photo Credit: TownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte LoSo

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—SREE Hotels, LLC, announced the opening of its newest property, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte LoSo. The hotel has been recently renovated after its conversion from a Hyatt House hotel. General Manager Michael Thomas leads the management team at the 136-suite property for SREE Hotels.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte LoSo offers access to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Carowinds Amusement Park, the Billy Graham Library, Bank of America Stadium, the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, Spectrum Center, and Truist Field. The five-story hotel is also located near Lower South End.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio with this conversion and to bring the TownePlace Suites brand back to Charlotte,” said Vinay Patel, principal, SREE Hotels. “The renovation and conversion of this ideally located hotel creates an exciting and stylish destination for travelers to Charlotte.”

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Charlotte LoSo offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. The suites also include quartz countertops, adjustable workspaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a large flat screen television, and new bedding.

The pet-friendly hotel provides a complimentary airport shuttle, a fitness center, an outdoor patio with a fire pit and Weber grills, guest laundry, a complimentary breakfast, an outdoor swimming pool, and 1,140 square feet of functional meeting space.

