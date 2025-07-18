TownePlace Suites Bozeman West Opens

BOZEMAN, MONTANA—TownePlace Suites by Marriott announced the opening of TownePlace Suites Bozeman West, a newly constructed, 107-suite extended-stay hotel in Bozeman, Montana.

“We’re proud to bring a fresh, elevated hotel experience to Bozeman with this custom build,” said Jennifer Coppinger, general manager of TownePlace Suites Bozeman. “Whether you’re staying a few nights or several weeks, our thoughtfully designed spaces and local touches are here to help guests feel relaxed, connected, and inspired.”

“This project has been a labor of love and a reflection of our deep connection to the Bozeman community,” added Jon Braxton, principal of Braxton Development and co-owner of TownePlace Suites Bozeman West. “From the custom finishes to the inclusion of a full-service bar and restaurant, we set out to create something truly special that offers both comfort and character for today’s travelers.”

The hotel has a fully customized design, complete with a bar and restaurant. The construction of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Bozeman West took 18 months. Each guestroom is equipped with full kitchens, modern showers, work desks, and sofa seating in select rooms. Amenities include full-size refrigerators, stovetops, and dishwashers.

The hotel is strategically located near several attractions, including Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Resort, the Bridger Mountains, Gallatin National Forest, Montana State University, and Bozeman International Airport.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Bozeman West also has a range of amenities, such as an indoor pool and jacuzzi, a large fitness center equipped with machines and free weights, and a grilling area with seating for guests. Additionally, the hotel is pet-friendly, offering doggy treats and beds.

The hotel includes two meeting rooms, suitable for a variety of events, as well as an open concept bar and outdoor seating area, complete with a fire pit. The property also offers complimentary Wi-Fi, motion-activated thermostats, and lighting in all rooms to conserve energy. The design includes a color scheme of white marble and rustic wood.