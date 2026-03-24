PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania—Towne Park announced the evolution of its brand to Towne, reflecting the company’s transformation to an arrival through departure experience company. In addition, the company introduced Nexity by Towne (Nexity), its fully integrated parking and mobility technology platform. By bringing together its hospitality solutions and technology platform, Towne will deliver higher revenue performance, reduced operating costs, and service experiences that optimize asset value for clients.

“Our evolution to Towne reflects our proven leadership as a multi-service, multi-market provider of exceptional arrival through departure experiences, powered by the powerful combination of our people, operating platform, and innovative technology,” said Andrew Kerin, chief executive officer of Towne. “Through strategic investments in technology, talent, and human capital infrastructure, and a relentless focus on consistent service excellence, we provide partners with the solutions, expertise, and technology they need to achieve stronger outcomes. These capabilities unlock greater value from our clients’ assets while creating seamless experiences for the consumers they serve.”

Technology Updates

With the launch of Nexity by Towne, the company now also has a fully integrated parking and mobility technology platform that combines advanced parking access and revenue control (PARCS), guidance systems, a customizable mobile app, digital payments, analytics, revenue optimization, and valet management within a single data-driven ecosystem. The platform provides real-time visibility and control, enabling owners to optimize parking operations, deliver frictionless consumer experiences, and improve asset performance.

“Nexity by Towne represents the next generation of parking and mobility technology in an industry that has historically been fragmented,” Kerin added. “Nexity brings together hardware, software, IP, data, and revenue optimization into a single, integrated platform that’s unmatched in the market. Built for the future, it incorporates advanced technologies, such as AI and LiDAR sensors, is designed to support emerging innovations, and gives us the ability to continue to innovate and rapidly adapt as client needs evolve. With Nexity, owners gain unprecedented visibility into their assets, powerful tools and expertise to drive stronger revenue and performance outcomes, and a frictionless consumer experience. Along with Towne’s history of operational and service excellence, we now deliver a level of value and performance that simply does not exist anywhere else in the market.”