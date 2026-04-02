BOCA RATON, Florida—TMGOC Ventures (TMGOC) broke ground on The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Savannah, Downtown, marking the beginning of construction for the brand’s first hotel in the city. The 168-room hotel is set to occupy the Savannah Skyscraper in downtown Savannah.

Approved by the Savannah Historic Board of Review in fall 2023, The Ritz-Carlton Savannah, Downtown is slated to open within the first quarter of 2028. The full-service hotel is planned to include a suite of luxury amenities, including a restaurant, a lobby lounge, a rooftop bar and pool, a 5,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space.

Statements From Leadership

“Bringing the first Ritz-Carlton to Savannah is a transformative moment for the city’s skyline and a defining milestone for TMGOC Ventures,” said Sunju Patel, co-founder and managing partner of TMGOC Ventures. “We are proud to serve as the bridge between Savannah’s historic legacy and its future as a global luxury destination. By revitalizing the iconic ‘Savannah Skyscraper,’ we are delivering a world-class experience that honors the past while setting an entirely new standard for elegance.”

“Creating Savannah’s premier luxury hotel destination—one that sets a new standard in the market and serves as a source of community pride—is our priority,” said Glenn Alba, co-founder and managing partner of TMGOC Ventures. “Savannah’s allure as a top travel destination is well‑recognized, and this new hotel is designed to meet the growing demand for both leisure and business travel. We’re excited to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton to deliver an experience that combines distinctive, anticipatory service, standout amenities, and the vibrant energy of this remarkable city.”

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“We are thrilled to reach this important milestone for The Ritz-Carlton Savannah, Downtown,” said Jake Pinsof, vice president, development, Marriott International. “This project represents a meaningful addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to working with TMGOC to introduce The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary service to one of the South’s most storied destinations, delivering an experience that celebrates Savannah’s rich history while upholding the renowned standards of The Ritz-Carlton brand.”

Design Details

The Ritz-Carlton Savannah, Downtown will be owned by TMGOC and operated by The Ritz-Carlton. Interior designer Martin Brudnizki Design Studio (MBDS) and architecture firm Studio Mc+G Architecture will oversee the design process and ensure each element appeals to the most discerning guests.

“I always strive to create unique spaces in incredible places,” said Martin Brudnizki, founder of Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. “The Ritz-Carlton has always stood out to me as embodying old-world elegance. It is a brand synonymous with old-time grandeur, where exceptional service is at the heart of the business. It is an honor to be tasked with bringing this European sensibility to Savannah, and to design for esteemed hosts who share our collective vision of crafting spaces that create inimitable experiences. I hope everyone who enjoys this unique space takes away wonderful memories, in a place that honors this historical Southern city.”