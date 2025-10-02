SOLOMONS, Maryland—Titan Hospitality Group announced the upcoming launch of The Lodge Solomons, a new restaurant set to open in the spring of 2026 at Solomons Inn Resort + Marina. Now beginning the second phase of construction, The Lodge Solomons will replace Creekside Bar + Grill and bring a maritime-inspired dining experience to the Solomons Island waterfront.

Designed with a casual, fishing lodge motif, The Lodge Solomons will highlight the coastal heritage of Southern Maryland. The design will include rustic wood accents, nautical touches, and panoramic marina views. The menu will offer locally sourced ingredients, fresh-caught seafood, and coastal fare.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring this next chapter of our hospitality journey to Solomons Island,” said James King, founder and chief executive officer of Titan Hospitality Group. “The Lodge Solomons will combine fresh design, elevated menus, and an atmosphere that captures everything our guests love about dining with us—and more. By partnering with local farmers and fishers, we’re creating an authentic Chesapeake Bay dining experience rooted in quality, comfort, and community. We’re incredibly grateful for the support during this transition and can’t wait to welcome everyone next spring.”