Three Ways Hoteliers Can Capitalize on Pre-Arrival Revenue Opportunities

1 Personalize at Scale

Providing a personalized guest experience leads to increased loyalty. Loyalty leads to increased revenue opportunities. Personalization bolsters the guest experience, but the task is daunting without automation and a way to do it at scale.

Personalizing pricing at scale is one way to start the guest journey on a positive note. Meanwhile, personalized pricing helps hoteliers to create a dynamic strategy that drives revenue and promotes direct bookings. Hoteliers can do this with the right automation tools in place. A CRM will lean on a guest’s preferences and profile history to tell the online booking engine how to personalize their rate. Rates are offered up automatically based on the data in the system, taking the manual load off hotel revenue management teams.

Email offers can—and should—also be personalized at scale. Guest profile data can give hotel teams insight that allows them to upsell with offers during the booking phase. When upselling is personalized, the hotel is improving the overall guest experience, as well as boosting revenue streams.