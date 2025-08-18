As the hospitality industry sharpens its focus on efficiency, sustainability, and guest experience, hoteliers should take a closer look at how outdated equipment like PTAC units is being handled. According to Nathan Faircloth, director of business development, RoomOne Solutions, hotels may replace seven to 15 percent of their PTAC units annually, and many of those are improperly disposed of. Addressing this issue aligns day-to-day operations with broader environmental goals.

RoomOne offers nationwide PTAC pick up and recycling at no cost to hotels. All hotels need to do is place at least six PTAC units on a pallet in front of the building, and RoomOne will handle the rest, ensuring the units are properly removed from the property.

“For the most part, people just throw them away,” Faircloth said. “By and large, they don’t know that’s against the law. Many don’t realize that it’s also bad for the environment. Part of the reason that they don’t think about it is because they’ve never considered that there may be a vendor that can help. And, especially, I don’t think they’ve considered that anyone does it for free.”

Improper disposal is typically the norm. It isn’t malicious; it’s simply a matter of convenience or lack of awareness. Many properties don’t know it’s illegal to toss these units out like regular trash, or they assume someone else will handle it responsibly.

Below are three of the most common—and problematic—ways that PTAC units get disposed: