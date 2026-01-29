Thompson Hotels Announces Partnership With BERO

NEW YORK—Thompson Hotels announced a nationwide partnership with BERO, the alcohol-free beer founded by Tom Holland, for a year-long collaboration.

From Dry January activations to upcoming BERO product launches and year-round programming tied to cultural moments, BERO will become the non-alcoholic beer of choice across Thompson Hotels’ properties. Integrated from check-in to community-driven moments, the partnership offers guests an alternative designed for a wellness-forward lifestyle.

“Guests today want more than just a stay; they seek experiences that align with how they live,” said Amar Lalvani, president and creative director, The Lifestyle Group, by Hyatt. “Partnering with BERO gives Thompson Hotels the opportunity to meet the need for premium non-alcoholic options, elevating everything from morning meetings to late-night celebrations through curated menus, immersive programming, and bespoke brand moments, all while staying true to Thompson’s culture-driven approach to hospitality and allowing guests to engage on their own terms, without sacrifice.”

“At BERO, we aspire to create more than great-tasting non-alcoholic beer. We are creating a lifestyle brand unique in the space and one that is grounded authentically to our consumers’ lives,” said John Herman, chief executive officer and co-founder of BERO. “The shared beliefs in creating memorable experiences for a modern consumer with a focus on elevated, social, and intentional living make this a perfect partnership to surprise and delight both of our communities.”

The year-long collaboration will span product integration, signature events, and collaborative content, kicking off with a Dry January activation in Austin. Guests can expect a calendar of launches, in-market activations, and immersive experiences across Thompson Hotels throughout 2026.