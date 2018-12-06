This Week’s Comings & Goings

Adam Crocini will serve in the newly created role of vice president, food & beverage of the luxury & lifestyle group for Hilton. His responsibilities include being the chief strategist and champion for all food and beverage operations for Hilton’s 4 luxury brands, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Canopy by Hilton.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has announced Anthony Klok as chairman of its Board of Directors for 2019. Klok was previously vice president of the board of directors, and is using his expertise in the hospitality industry to help continue Best Western’s success in 2019.

Effective December 17th, Mark Burgess will become CEO of cleaning and hygiene company Diversey. Burgess is succeeding Ilham Kadri, who is leaving the company to pursue another executive role. Burgess has served as CEO of a few companies in his career, including Signode Industrial Group and Graham Packaging.

Cushman & Wakefield has acquired Colicchio Consulting, and co-founders and principals of Colicchio Consulting Phil Colicchio and Trip Schneck will now lead Cushman & Wakefield’s food, beverage, and entertainment procurement groups. The pair will collaborate on food, beverage, and entertainment options for projects and help strategically guide clients.

As president of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, Mark Birtha will manage operations for gaming, dining, and entertainment outlets. Birtha is moving from the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, where he also served as president. Before Hard Rock International, Birtha was vice president and general manager at Station Casinos.

Jennifer Diaz has been promoted to vice president of communications for the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB). Before this promotion, Diaz spent 11 years with the company, serving as association vice president of media relations and promotions. Diaz will now continue managing GMCVB’s global communications.

Nicholas Malloy will expand culinary concepts as the executive chef for The Rose Hotel Chicago/O’Hare, which is a member of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection. Malloy has independent restaurant experience, as well as hospitality experience. He served as lead supervisor for the banquet culinary team for JW Marriott Chicago and sous chef for Chicago Marriott Naperville.

Endeavor Hospitality Group has promoted Shannon Colbert to vice president of sales and marketing. Colbert has been with Endeavor since early 2018, and she is now responsible for all sales, marketing, and revenue optimization initiatives for the company and its portfolio. Prior to Endeavor, she worked in the same position for Pyramid Hotel Group.

Sean Gazey is overseeing operations of Napa Valley’s Hotel Yountville as general manager. Gazey has experience in the luxury segment, most recently serving in upper level management at Marriott Residence Inn in Jacksonville, Fla., and One Ocean Resort & Spa in Atlantic Beach, Fla.

Jose Pereira is general manager of the Embassy Suites Birmingham Alabama, and he will oversee all hotel operations and teams. Prior to Hilton, Pereira was director of operations for Westin Hotels. He has worked in various management positions in Orlando, Miami, and New Orleans throughout his career.

Timbers Resorts has named Austin Watkins global director of sales & marketing, where he will lead efforts for the hotel and residential rental divisions for the company. Watkins most recently was the regional director of sales and marketing for the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kona, Hawaii.

Bernd Pichler is joining The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, as hotel manager. Pichler has had an extensive career with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts prior to The Ritz-Carlton, serving as an operations manager at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa and held additional positions in the company.

Cyrus Hotel in Topeka, Kan., an Aparium Hotel Group property, is bringing in 3 new hires. Jeff Pavone is growing hotel operations, recruitment, and community relations as general manager. Stephanie Gassen is bringing her leadership experience to her position of director of sales. And Raymond Alexander is overseeing the property’s restaurant, banquets, and room service as director of food and beverage.

Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, Fla., is announcing new additions to the property’s executive team: Shawn Routten is general manager, and he will oversee team members and daily operations; Adam Hyatt is executive chef, and he will create culinary concepts for the hotel’s menus; and Nancy Calabrese is director of sales, and she will manage training platforms and sales and event planning teams.

