First Hospitality announced that Sam Schwartz has assumed the role of chief executive officer. Read more.

Meyer Jabara Hotels announced the appointment of Kirk Reed as chief financial officer. Read more.

Lodging Dynamics announced the appointment of Karen McWilliams as senior vice president of revenue generation. McWilliams has 40 years of industry experience, including 30 years in revenue management. In her new role, McWilliams will lead revenue generation strategy across revenue management, sales, and marketing.

Hilton announced the appointment of Ferran Sanfelimon as general manager of the 661-room Tempo by Hilton Times Square. In this role, he will oversee hotel operations, enhance the guest experience, and foster team engagement at the hotel. Sanfelimon brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience. Most recently, he served as general manager of Public Hotel in New York City, following his tenure as general manager of Royalton Park Avenue.

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Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, announced the appointment of Édouard Delavaux as managing director, effective January 11, 2027. Delavaux brings more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality and joins Hôtel de Crillon from La Réserve Paris, where he has served as general manager since 2023.

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk and Hyatt Regency San Antonio River Walk announced the appointment of Brian Morris as area director of sales and marketing. With more than 25 years of hospitality leadership experience, Morris will oversee sales and marketing efforts for both properties. Morris has held leadership roles with Marriott, Hyatt, and Starwood; most recently, he led topline revenue efforts at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa.

Salamander Collection announced the appointment of Jamie Luther as director of leisure sales at PGA National Resort. Most recently, Luther worked with RMC, a destination management company specializing in customized experiences across premier resort and leisure destinations. In her new role, Luther will lead leisure sales initiatives for PGA National Resort, focusing on expanding relationships with luxury travel advisors, consortia, and key leisure travel partners.

Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Paul French as director of culinary, food & beverage. French most recently served as corporate director of culinary operations for Hyatt in the Americas, supporting more than 120 hotels. French has held executive chef positions at Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center and Hyatt Regency Austin. At Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, French is working closely with the culinary team to reimagine the resort’s dining experience.

Fairmont San Francisco announced the appointment of Jared Reeves as director of food & beverage. He will lead the Nob Hill hotel’s restaurants and bars, banquet operations, and in-room dining. Reeves comes to San Francisco from Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, where he served as director of food & beverage.

Alila Mayakoba announced the appointment of Federico Heinzmann as executive chef. Over two decades, Heinzmann has led kitchens at luxury hotels and fine dining restaurants across Asia, Europe and South America. At Alila Mayakoba, he will oversee the resort’s seven restaurants and bars, as well as banquets, in-room dining and special events. Most recently, as culinary director of Rosewood Amsterdam, he led the opening of three outlets and created a culinary academy with the Rosewood Foundation for aspiring cooks.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe announced the appointment of Anushka M. Figueroa as executive chef. Figueroa brings more than 15 years of food and beverage leadership experience and will lead the culinary direction of JWB Prime Steak & Seafood; LandShark Bar & Grill; Come Monday Café; License to Chill Bar; and Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions. Figueroa most recently served as executive chef at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, Utah.

Idol Wolf at 21c Museum Hotel St. Louis announced the appointment of Dwayne Smalling as executive chef. Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Smalling brings experience spanning restaurants, hotels, and airline hospitality, including culinary leadership roles at Soho House and José Andrés and the Gibsons Restaurant Group’s Bazaar Meat.

The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club, Autograph Collection, announced the appointment of Janiya Newsome as chef de cuisine of Elliott Aster, the resort’s signature restaurant. Newsome will lead the restaurant’s culinary team and oversee day-to-day kitchen operations. Newsome attended Pinellas Technical College’s Culinary Program and has worked with chef Lee Wolen and the Boka Group team.

Prince Waikiki announced the appointments of Tony Lytle as general manager and Keri Brown as director of revenue management. Lytle brings more than 20 years of experience and oversees all aspects of operations for both the hotel and Hawaii Prince Golf Club. Most recently, Lytle served as hotel manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago. Brown brings more than 16 years of hospitality experience and most recently led commercial strategy at Lights On Digital. In her new role, she will focus on strengthening distribution and growing direct bookings.

Hotel Cala announced the appointment of Nicholas Siracusa as general manager and Rachael Redunski as director of sales and marketing. Siracusa will oversee the hotel’s pre-opening strategy and operations. Most recently, he led the repositioning of Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs and served as brand advisor to Rosen Hotels & Resorts. Redunski will lead the hotel’s commercial strategy, overseeing sales, marketing, partnerships, and brand positioning. During her seven-year tenure with Schulte Hospitality Group, Redunski has held several leadership positions, including director of sales, area director of sales, and task force director of sales.