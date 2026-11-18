Tammen Hospitality Partners (THP) announced the appointment of Brandon “Beau” Kent as chief operating officer. In this role, Kent oversees the firm’s operational strategy and infrastructure and is responsible for developing and enhancing the operational foundation that supports THP’s national brokerage platform. Kent brings more than two decades of leadership experience; before joining THP, Kent served as director of process innovation at Choice Hotels International.

Jonas Hospitality announced the appointment of Sam Brenner as president, Jonas Hospitality PMS Division. Brenner will bring his experience in software leadership, business operations, and organizational growth to help advance the continued development of the PMS team. He brings more than a decade of executive leadership experience and most recently served as vertical president at Fullsteam.

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) announced the appointment of Natalie Bagwell Smith as senior vice president, Luxury Leisure & Business Travel. Smith will lead ALHI’s Luxury Leisure & Business Travel strategy. Smith brings nearly three decades of experience in luxury hospitality, sales, and leadership in the travel industry. Most recently, she served as vice president of sales for Calliope Collective, a division of PTG Consulting

Lodgco Hospitality announced the appointment of Justin Blanchard as regional director of operations. Blanchard will provide hands-on support to the hotel teams in the Florida region, partnering with general managers and ownership to drive operating performance, guest experience, and profitability at each hotel. Blanchard joins Lodgco after more than a decade with Aimbridge Hospitality, where he advanced from general manager to area general manager, portfolio manager and, most recently, regional vice president, operations.

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Minor Hotels announced the appointment of Karin Kopano as managing director of The Wolseley Hotel New York. Having joined the business earlier this year, Kopano is leading the property’s pre-opening strategy and operational planning ahead of its opening in 2027. In her role, Kopano is responsible for the opening and operation of the 77-room hotel. Most recently, Kopano served as managing director of The Ned NoMad.

Koʻa Kea Resort on Poʻipu Beach announced the appointment of Kristina Hiser as general manager. In this role, Hiser will oversee every area of the resort’s performance and daily operations. Hiser brings more than two decades of hotel operations experience to her new role, having held leadership positions across leading Marriott, Hilton, Loews, and IHG properties across the country. Most recently, she served as director of operations at Koʻa Kea Resort.

The Twin Fin announced the appointment of Daniel Texeira as general manager. Texeira brings more than 15 years of leadership experience to the hotel and will oversee daily operations. Most recently, he served as general manager of Romer House Waikiki, where he led the hotel through its 2024 opening.

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami, announced the appointment of Anshuman Pancholi as director of sales and marketing. Working alongside General Manager Fabien Gnemmi, Pancholi will lead the resort’s commercial strategy. Pancholi most recently served as director of sales and marketing at W Toronto, which he joined in 2024. Previously, he held the same position at Shangri-La Vancouver.

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) announced the appointment of Victoria Galper as its new director of sales, Northeast America. Based in New York City, Galper will lead SLH’s sales efforts across the region. With a decade-plus of experience in luxury sales, Galper began her career at Cartier before transitioning into hospitality as the luxury sales manager at The InterContinental New York. Most recently, she served as the director of transient sales at The Peninsula New York.

Hotel Alpenrock, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Danielle McNair has been named director of sales, marketing & catering. McNair brings more than two decades of experience in Colorado’s mountain hospitality industry. In her new role, McNair will lead the hotel’s sales, marketing, and catering efforts, supporting leisure, group, and meetings business at the property.McNair joins Hotel Alpenrock from Beaver Creek Lodge, where she served as director of sales & catering.

Salamander Collection announced the appointment of Alex Gregory as director of sales and marketing at PGA National Resort. Gregory brings more than 25 years of experience and will oversee sales and marketing strategy for PGA National Resort. Most recently, Gregory served as executive vice president of sales & marketing for Beemok Hospitality Collection.

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City announced the appointment of Mark Fiolka as director of sales and marketing. Fiolka’s career includes leadership roles at The Beverly Hilton, Fairmont Chicago, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and Conrad Orlando.

Wild Dunes Resort announced the appointment of Ashley Chaney as director of food & beverage. In this role, Chaney will provide leadership and strategic direction for all food and beverage operations across the 1,600-acre oceanfront resort. Chaney brings more than 20 years of experience and most recently served as general manager of RMC DMC in Charleston.

Dream Hollywood announced the appointment of Los Angeles-based Welcome Home Hospitality Group to oversee its food and beverage program. Led by restaurateur Francesco Zimone, the group has begun operating the hotel’s existing dining venues, with a new rooftop concept planned for early 2027.

Hotel Alpenrock, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Jordan Hayes as executive chef. Hayes brings more than 17 years of experience and will oversee the hotel’s culinary operations at Edwin, The Carter and Canary, as well as catering, meetings and special events. Most recently, Hayes served as executive chef at Caldera House in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he oversaw culinary operations for three restaurants.

ADERO Scottsdale Resort, Autograph Collection, announced the appointment of Sean Han as executive chef. In this role, he oversees all culinary operations, including CIELO, special events, banquets, and in-room dining. Most recently, Han served as executive chef at Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown following four years as director of culinary at Restaurant Allen in Seoul.

Mainsail Lodging & Development announced the appointment of Andie Mue as chief operating officer and Leslie Fisher as vice president of human resources. Mue will lead operations across Mainsail’s expanding hospitality portfolio. Most recently, Mue served as managing director of Aqua-Aston Hospitality. Fisher brings more than two decades of experience and will oversee human resources strategy across Mainsail’s four lines of business. Most recently, Fisher served as vice president of human resources for Green Courte Residential Holdings.

AC Hotel McKinney announced the appointment of Alphonse Ngoh as executive chef and Hiram Lopez as restaurant manager of Good & Proper Wood Fired Bistro. As executive chef, Ngoh will oversee the restaurant’s culinary direction. Lopez joins Good & Proper with 15 years of hospitality management experience and a background in luxury food and beverage operations and guest relations. His career includes roles at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point and Montage Laguna Beach.

Le Méridien and AC Hotel Denver Downtown announced the appointments of Willard Duong as executive chef at Corinne, a modern American restaurant and bar; Jordan Adams as general manager of 54thirty, an open-air rooftop bar; and Josh Klusman as banquet executive chef.

Terranea Resort announced the appointments of Maribel Denner as director of sales and Debbie Carroll as director of meetings and events. Denner will lead group sales strategy and revenue generation. She brings more than 37 years of hospitality experience and previously served as the opening director of sales and marketing for JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort. Carroll will oversee the planning and execution of conferences, corporate gatherings and special events. Most recently, she served as director of events at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Starwood Hotels announced the appointments of Anthony Campaniaris as general manager of 1 Hotel Melbourne and Jean-Philip Dupré as general manager of 1 Hotel Toronto. Campaniaris, who previously served as general manager of 1 Hotel Toronto, will take on his new role in Melbourne, while Dupré joins the brand following his tenure as general manager of Le Germain Hotel Toronto Mercer.