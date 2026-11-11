This Week’s Comings & Goings

Lodgco Hospitality announced the appointment of Scott Stuart as chief executive officer and president. Read more.

Hyatt announced that Danny Miles has joined the company as chief digital & information officer, leading its newly combined Digital and Technology organization. Read more.

Lodgco Hospitality announced the appointment of Joe Viglietta as chief operating officer. Read more.

Inn-Flow announced the appointment of Lokesh Seth as chief executive officer. Read more.

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Peak Construction Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Resorts Companies, Inc., announced the promotion of Mark Wagner to president. Wagner, who previously served as vice president of development for The Resorts Companies and vice president of Peak Construction, brings nearly 40 years of experience and will oversee Peak Construction’s construction operations.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced Roberto Castro as its vice president of the Omni Golf Collection. A nine-year PGA Tour veteran, Castro will work closely with the established corporate golf leadership team to guide portfolio-wide strategy, enhance operational performance, and support the continued growth of the Omni Golf Collection. Castro most recently served as a managing director at CapTech.

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Rozenn Lavaur Fournier as director of development for Greece and Cyprus. Rozenn will lead IHG’s development activity across Greece and Cyprus. She has previously held senior roles with Dolce Hotels & Resorts and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Accor, United Hospitality Management, and Sophos Hotels.

Thompson Dallas announced the appointment of Anthony Buttafuoco as general manager. Buttafuoco will lead the hotel’s day-to-day operations, guest experience, culture, and overall performance. Most recently, he served as general manager of Omni Las Colinas, leading the hotel through a $20 million guest room renovation and repositioning.

Loews Kansas City Hotel announced the appointment of Jeff Conrade as general manager. Conrade brings more than two decades of experience and most recently served as regional director of operations for Aparium Hotel Group. In his new role, Conrade will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, including guest experience, food and beverage, sales and marketing, and team member development.

Sundance Mountain Resort announced the appointment of Kit Pappas as managing director. In his new role, Pappas will oversee all aspects of the resort. Pappas has more than 30 years of leadership experience; he previously served as chief operating officer of Capella Hotel Group. Chad Linebaugh, who has served as president and general manager of Sundance Mountain Resort for the past 20 years, will continue in his role as president.

Hotel Viking announced the appointment of David Mariotti as general manager. He brings more than 30 years of experience and will oversee all aspects of hotel operations. Most recently, Mariotti provided operational leadership through management transitions at The Alexander, an Autograph Collection hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana; Bakers Cay Resort, a Curio Collection property in Key Largo, Florida; and Barnsley Resort in Adairsville, Georgia. Previously, he spent nearly a decade with Remington Hospitality.

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced the appointment of Michael Baier as general manager, bringing more than 35 years of hospitality leadership experience to the property. In his new role, Baier will oversee all aspects of the 54-acre property. Most recently, he served as area managing director for Highgate Hotels in San Francisco, where he oversaw the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA, Timbri Hotel San Francisco, Curio Collection by Hilton and Stanford Court Hotel.

Perry Lane Hotel appointed Braeden Lardeur as director of food and beverage. Lardeur brings two decades of restaurant and hospitality experience and oversees all culinary outlets, including Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, The Wayward, and Peregrin. Most recently, Lardeur served as General Manager of 888 Japanese Vinyl Restaurant at JW Marriott Nashville.

South Seas announced the appointment of Roque Medina as director of food and beverage. He has more than three decades of culinary experience; most recently, he served as director of food and beverage for a luxury beachfront resort in Encinitas, California. At South Seas, Medina will lead the resort’s expanding food and beverage operations and oversee a collection of dining venues.

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills announced the appointment of Andrew Vaughan as executive chef. Vaughan will lead the property’s culinary operations and programming across signature dining venues Costa Covo Osteria and Poza Rooftop Restaurant & Bar. Vaughan brings over 25 years of experience and previously served as executive chef at Terranea Resort. At L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, Vaughan will guide the evolution of the hotel’s culinary identity.

Hotel del Coronado announced the appointment of Ryan Urig as executive chef. Urig will oversee all culinary operations across the resort and lead the team behind its collection of dining destinations. Urig brings more than two decades of experience, most recently serving as executive chef at Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea in Maui.

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita announced the appointment of Eduardo Osuna as executive chef. Osuna brings more than two decades of experience and will oversee the resort’s culinary program. Most recently, he served as executive chef and food and beverage director at Cleviá, San Miguel de Allende, Autograph Collection by Marriott.

The Abbey Resort announced the appointment of Mathew Toepfer as executive chef. In this role, Toepfer oversees the resort’s culinary operations, including its signature restaurants Waterfront and 240 West, banquets, special events, and in-room dining, while leading menu development, culinary team training, and the continued evolution of the guest dining experience.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announced the appointment of Jessica St. Charles as director of events, bringing more than two decades of hospitality and events leadership experience to the resort. Throughout her career, St. Charles has held leadership positions with Terranea Resort, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and The Ritz-Carlton. In her new position, St. Charles will oversee the resort’s events team and operations, supporting meetings, celebrations, destination weddings and special events.

Omni Fort Worth Hotel announced the appointment of Cynthia Romstadt as executive chef and Corey BeCoats as executive sous chef, alongside the recent promotion of Radames Garcia to banquet chef. Romstadt has more than 15 years of experience and most recently served as Executive Chef at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. BeCoats serves as the operational leader of the culinary department and partner to the executive chef, overseeing day-to-day kitchen operations and supporting execution across the hotel’s food and beverage outlets. Garcia oversees banquet culinary operations.

Park Hyatt Mexico City Polanco announced two appointments to its pre-opening leadership team: Sebastian Ifergan as director of food & beverage and Emiliano Najera Safa as hotel chef. Together, the pair will shape the hotel’s four culinary and beverage destinations.