This Week’s Comings & Goings

Trailborn Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Paul Eckert as chief operations officer. Read more.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Amit Sripathi as chief financial officer. Read more.

Westgate Resorts announced the appointment of Jared Saft as chief operating officer. Most recently, Saft played a key role in the addition of VI Resorts, which expanded the company to nearly 60 resorts and spearheaded the company’s partnerships with both Chuck E. Cheese and Choice Hotels. In his new role, Saft will be responsible for all companywide resort and business operations in addition to guiding the strategic direction and management of Westgate Resorts’ primary expansion projects.

Pyramid Global Hospitality announced the appointment of J. Green as senior vice president of independent hotel sales. In this newly created position, Green will lead the sales strategy and execution for Pyramid’s portfolio of independent resorts and hotels, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. Green brings more than 25 years of hospitality sales leadership experience. Most recently, Green played a key part in Pyramid’s performance, highlighted by 18 consecutive quarters of hotel market share growth, as regional vice president of sales for the company’s independent hotels in the western region.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, announced the appointment of Igor Bornosus as director of operations. In this position, he supports the general manager in leading daily operations of the property. Bornosus brings more than 14 years of luxury hospitality experience to the role. Throughout his career journey, he has held numerous key leadership positions at properties within The Ritz-Carlton portfolio, including The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee; The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands; and The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, in addition to The Peninsula Hong Kong.

Remington Hospitality has appointed Karen Roche Paulon, CMP, as area director of sales and marketing for its two Key West properties, La Concha Key West, Autograph Collection, and Pier House Resort & Spa. Paulon has more than 30 years of hospitality leadership experience across global brands like Marriott International, Hyatt, and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham. In her new role, Paulon will oversee all sales and marketing operations, in addition to leading revenue strategies, generating new business, and fostering cross-collaboration across teams.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announced the appointment of Melinda Sligar as sales manager. In her new role, Sligar will help drive sales initiatives and build relationships with clients across the meetings and convention sector. She will also oversee meetings and events at the hotel. Sligar brings extensive experience in hospitality sales and events to her new role. She has advanced through roles as a small market manager and mid-market manager before transferring to Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Nathan Decker as director of group sales. Decker brings more than 20 years of experience to OUTRIGGER. His career includes leadership roles at Grand Wailea Maui | A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Auberge Resorts Collection, The St. Regis Princeville Resort, and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. In his new role, Decker will focus on developing and pursuing new sales prospects while building client relationships in collaboration with OUTRIGGER’s properties and commercial business unit.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, announced the appointment of Dominique Lemercier as general manager of Navio, the dining destination offering cuisine amidst nautical inspirations and ocean views. Lemercier joins The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay with more than four decades of experience. Most recently, he served as the restaurant operations manager at Nouri Restaurant in Singapore. He has held leadership positions at several properties, including Le Méridien (Singapore and San Francisco), The Ritz-Carlton, Muscat, and The Peninsula Hong Kong.

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, announced the appointment of Andrés E. Dávila as executive chef. In his new role, Dávila will oversee the culinary operations of the resort’s dining venues. He brings more than two decades of experience in luxury hospitality to the property. Dávila most recently served as eomplex executive chef at the Aruba Marriott Resorts Complex.

Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, announced the appointment of Alan Taudon as executive chef, effective June 1, 2026. Currently at the helm of a two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Taudon will assume leadership of all dining venues at the hotel. He will work in close collaboration with chef Paul Pairet on Nonos & Comestibles.

Timbri Hotel San Francisco, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Michael Rosenthal as executive chef. Rosenthal oversees all food and beverage operations for the property. He previously gained experience on the hotel side at La Societe at the Hyatt Regency Downtown San Francisco. Rosenthal also served as sous chef at Marlena.

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Gabriel Morales as director of food and beverage. Morales brings over 30 years of hospitality leadership experience and joins the team from Soho House & Co’s Le Vallauris in Palm Springs. He previously held the role of executive director of food and beverage at The Westin St. John Resort Villas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill announced the appointment of Marvin Palma as chef de cuisine. Palma previously worked at Grand Hyatt Washington DC, where he was promoted to sous chef for the hotel’s Cabinet restaurant. In his new role at Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, Palma will oversee the culinary experience at Article One – American Grill.

Silverado Resort announced the promotion of Dave Karam from director of golf to director of club and golf operations. Karam has been part of the Silverado Resort team for nearly a decade. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the Club at Silverado, including golf, membership, and agronomy, in addition to serving on the resort’s Executive Committee. Karam previously served in the merchandise manager position at the golf shop before being promoted to golf operations manager in 2019 and to director of golf in 2025.

Love Catalina Island Tourism Authority announced the appointment of Collier Cook as director of events. Cook will lead event attraction and sales for Love Catalina. He brings over 20 years of experience in the event industry to this role, including on-island experience from his time as vice president of sales — activities at the Santa Catalina Island Company from 2014 to 2019.

MXR Hospitality announced the appointments of Valerie Bolton as executive vice president of human resources and Dawne Brado as vice president of development. Bolton will lead complex multi-disciplinary projects, while designing and implementing strategic and tactical Human Resources competencies to align the business with the needs of MXR Hospitality’s associates. Before joining MXR Hospitality, Bolton served as executive vice president of human resources at McNeill Hotel Company. Brado will support construction funding management and processing across the MXR portfolio. Before joining MXR Hospitality, Dawne spent more than eight years on the construction lending side of commercial real estate, including helping manage a $200MM+ construction loan portfolio.

Epicurean Atlanta announced the appointments of Jaime Cubias as executive chef and Kate Weber as catering sales manager. Cubias brings 20 years of experience. Most recently, Cubias served as executive chef at Hotel Grenada, where he led the property’s culinary pre-opening, built and trained the opening team, developed menus, and established vendor partnerships and cost controls. Prior roles include Executive Sous Chef at Superica Dunwoody, where he oversaw daily operations, labor and food cost management, and staff development, as well as leadership positions at The Optimist Atlanta and Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead. Weber most recently served as sales manager for District Events & Catering, where she drove new business through strategic outreach, negotiated contracts, and led complex events from proposal through execution.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, announced the appointments of Frédéric Marti as resort manager and João Miguel Pais as director of food and beverage. Frédéric Marti brings more than 20 years of experience across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of the resort’s operations. Pais brings international experience in luxury food and beverage leadership across Spain, Portugal, and Angola. At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, he will lead all food and beverage operations.

Sprague Pest Solutions announced multiple leadership promotions designed to strengthen operations in its Sacramento and Fresno branches. David Valdez, ACE, has been promoted to branch manager of Sprague’s Sacramento branch. Sprague has also promoted Sonny Roldan to operations manager. Additionally, Sprague has also hired Seanna Hall as a second operations manager in Sacramento, and its Fresno branch has welcomed its first operations manager, Dillon Weaver.

//3877 announces the expansion of its design team with the arrival of three new members: Interior Designer Hannah Davis, Interior Designer Emma Olesker, and Architectural Designer Nick Dende. In her new role, she will support projects through all phases of interior design, from concept development and finish selection to documentation. Olesker and Dende bring specialized expertise across interior design and architecture. Emma joins with a background in military service and intelligence analysis, paired with her experience in furniture sales