This Week’s Comings & Goings

Access Hospitality announced the appointment of Aravinda Gollapudi as chief technology officer. She will lead the organization’s global technology vision with a focus on embedding agentic AI across its platform. Gollapudi joins from Sage, where, as head of platform business unit and senior vice president of technology, she led a globally distributed organization spanning product, engineering, and platform strategy. Her 28-year career includes leadership roles at Intuit, Ellie Mae, and VeriSign.

CBRE Group, Inc. announced that Anuj Kadyan will join the company as chief technology and transformation officer on May 15. Kadyan is currently a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where he serves as co-leader of the Technology Services practice.

MXR Hospitality (MXR) named Travis Murray, currently president for McNeill Hotel Company, as its inaugural executive vice president of operations. Read more.

Arriba Capital announced that Jeffery Cohen has joined the firm as vice president of origination. Cohen will lead business development and deal sourcing efforts. He brings over three decades of experience spanning hospitality operations and structured finance. Most

recently, he served as origination manager at The Trefethen Company. He previously spent a decade as senior vice president at ZEL Capital Partners.

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PM Hotel Group announced the promotion of Fran Owen to senior vice president, sales. Owen joined PM Hotel Group in 2014. In her new role, Owen will oversee commercial sales initiatives across PM Hotel Group’s branded full-service and select-service portfolio.

Noelle announced the appointment of Geoff Young as managing director. In his new role, Young will oversee all hotel operations. He joins the property after most recently serving as managing director at The Sanderling Resort in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Young spent over a decade with Benchmark, where he held managing director roles at several properties.

JW Marriott Nashville announced the appointment of Natasha Casillo as general manager, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the property. At JW Marriott Nashville, Casillo will oversee all aspects of hotel operations. Casillo previously served as director of rooms at Hotel Commonwealth and later spent three years in senior leadership roles at InterContinental Boston.

The Bellevue Hotel announced the appointment of Firas Ghorab as general manager. Ghorab has nearly two decades of experience. In his new role, Ghorab will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations. Ghorab joins The Bellevue following his role as general manager of The Sanderling Resort & Spa. He previously served as corporate director of operations for EOS Hospitality.

Atlantis Paradise Island announced the appointment of Lenny Cumberbatch as vice president and general manager of The Reef at Atlantis Paradise Island. In his new role, Cumberbatch will be responsible for all hotel operations at the resort’s luxury property, The Reef, and will oversee food & beverage operations at The Cove and The Reef. Cumberbatch joined Atlantis as vice president of food & beverage in 2024.

STOCK Residences, the high-end condominium division of Naples-based STOCK Development and developer of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, announced the appointment of Andrew Dear as general manager of the residential community. Dear, a veteran hospitality leader with more than 20 years at Marriott International, will oversee residential operations and service programming for the property.

Empire & Co. announced the appointment of Hayley Pernsteiner as director of hospitality to lead the brand’s newly established hospitality-focused division. Pernsteiner brings over 10 years of experience to the role. Before joining Empire & Co., Pernsteiner served as an Interior Designer at Hirsch Bedner Associates and later Cortland Partners.

Portola Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of Cody Leano as head brewer at Peter B’s. Leano brings eight years of hands-on brewing experience to the role. He previously served as head brewer at Alvarado Street Brewery and Bistro.

Lark announced the appointment of three new senior leaders: Michael Albert as senior director of technology, Chamesha Beniefield as director of marketing, and Jesse Souza as director of restaurants and bars. Albert has more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry; he spent nearly 15 years with Ace Hotel Group, where he was most recently director of digital strategy. In Beniefield’s new role, she leads brand strategy, creative development, and go-to-market execution for Lark’s boutique hotels. She joins Lark following a more than four-year tenure as integrated brand marketing manager for IHG Hotels & Resorts. Souza will oversee Lark’s portfolio of eateries. His most recent role was task force executive chef for Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

Pure Wellness announced the promotions of Alexandra Ralbovsky to director of operations and Jordan Farrell to senior director of sales and business development. In her new role, Ralbovsky will oversee operational strategy, field execution, and cross-functional coordination to ensure consistent service delivery across Pure Wellness’s portfolio. Farrell will lead strategic sales initiatives, partner development, and revenue growth efforts nationwide.

El Cortez Hotel & Casino announced several leadership promotions and new additions to its executive team. The property has promoted Adam Wiesberg to vice president and general manager; Patrick Lazarus to vice president and director of casino operations; Nords Malilay as vice president of player development and casino marketing; and Bart Mahoney as vice president of hospitality.

Donohoe Hospitality Services announced that the company has promoted Jeremy Huvard to vice president of sales & marketing and Malcolm Mitchell to vice president of restaurants & bars. Huvard joined Donohoe in 2013 as a director of sales & marketing. In that role, he led the sales and marketing efforts for IHG-, Marriott-, and Hyatt-branded properties. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading portfolio-wide sales, revenue, and marketing strategies. Mitchell has more than 25 years of culinary experience; he most recently served as Donohoe’s corporate director of restaurants and bars. In that role, he curated concepts for hotels in the development pipeline.