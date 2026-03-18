This Week’s Comings & Goings

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Stephen “Steve” Nickerson as vice president, operations—The Americas. In this role, Nickerson will oversee hotel operations across the Americas. Nickerson most recently served as senior vice president of operations at Midas Hospitality. He has also held senior operations roles at Sonesta Hotel Corporation and InterContinental Hotels Group.

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Michael Hoe Knudsen as managing director for Mexico, Latin America & the Caribbean (MLAC), following the retirement of former region leader Jorge Apaez. Knudsen brings three decades of experience. He began his IHG career in 1996 at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel and has since held leadership positions with IHG spanning hotel and corporate roles across the U.S., Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, and Jamaica. Most recently, he was based in IHG’s Greater China region.

Le Méridien and AC Hotel Denver Downtown announced the appointment of Stan Iliev as dual general manager. In his role, Iliev will oversee all hotel operations. Most recently, Iliev was the general manager of the Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University. He has been with White Lodging since 2011.

Sensei announced the appointment of Christoph Moje as general manager of Sensei Porcupine Creek, where he will oversee the property management team in Rancho Mirage, California. Moje has two decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry. Most recently, he served as general manager of Hotel Bel-Air.

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JW Marriott Indianapolis announced the upcoming retirement of longtime General Manager Phil Ray. Upon his retirement, Ray’s successor, Fernando Estala, most recently general manager of Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, will assume leadership of the hotel. Ray has served as the General Manager of JW Marriott Indianapolis since 2014. He will officially retire on May 31, 2026, with Estala assuming the role of General Manager on June 1. Estala brings nearly three decades of hospitality leadership experience to the role.

W Philadelphia and Element Philadelphia Downtown announced the appointment of Julia Spieler as complex director of marketing for both properties. In Spieler’s new role, she will develop tailored strategies for each property and work closely with the properties’ Area General Manager, George Adel, to oversee operations and reservations. Spieler brings over 12 years of experience with Marriott International; most recently, she served as senior marketing manager.

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City announced the appointment of Alexandra Santa as director of sales and marketing. Santa brings 15 years of experience to the role; she previously served as director of group sales at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of group and leisure sales as well as marketing efforts at the 700-room Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans announced the appointment of Jamie Dumas as director of food and beverage, bringing more than 25 years of experience to the hotel. In his new role, Dumas will oversee all food and beverage operations across the property. Dumas most recently served as director of food & beverage at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London.

NOUN Hotel announced the appointment of Drew Gallegos as director of food and beverage. Gallegos brings over three decades of experience. He joins the team from Wingers Restaurant & Alehouse, where he held the position of general manager, overseeing all food and beverage operations.

The Alfond Inn at Rollins announced the appointment of Marcus Henry as director of food and beverage. Henry will oversee the Inn’s food and beverage program. He brings more than a decade of experience, with leadership roles at brands including The Ritz-Carlton Company and The Greenbrier. Before joining The Alfond Inn, Henry served as pre-opening director of food & beverage at Hudson’s Detroit.

Jackson-Shaw announced the appointment of Cesar Juarez as executive chef for its dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott Symphony Park and Element by Westin Symphony Park in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Davidson Hospitality Group announced two appointments to its corporate leadership team. Andrew Hougton has joined as senior vice president, luxury operations, where he maintains working relationships with ownership partners and brands, in addition to directly overseeing Ragdale Hall Spa in the United Kingdom. Scott Harrell, appointed as vice president, acquisitions & business development, is responsible for sourcing and executing new management, development, and acquisition opportunities.

Mountain Lake Lodge announced the appointment of Spencer Priest as consulting general manager and the promotion of five key leaders within its executive team. Lyndsi Hale has been promoted to assistant hotel manager, Chelsea Edwards has been promoted to director of food & beverage, Jeremiah McKendree has been elevated to director of retail, recreation & spa, Marsha Stevers has been named director of finance & human resources, and Rick Farrell has been named director of facilities.

Parable Hospitality announced the appointments of three hospitality leaders to its corporate team. The appointments include Tamara Gilbert as corporate director of leisure sales, Rafael Serrato as regional director of revenue management, and Alia Swaid as corporate director of distribution. Gilbert brings more than 24 years of experience and most recently served as director of corporate and leisure sales at San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo Inn. Serrato has more than a decade of experience and at Parable from Marriott Vacation Worldwide, where he served as area director of revenue management. Swaid brings more than 15 years of experience; most recently, she served as distribution manager for Aimbridge Hospitality.

Carter Hospitality Group has announced the addition of two leaders to its Temecula properties, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa and Carter Estate Winery and Resort, appointing Anthony Bar as executive chef and Michael Cairns as director of food and beverage. In his new role, Bar will lead all culinary operations across the resorts’ dining programs. Working closely with Bar, Cairns will direct day-to-day food and beverage operations across multiple outlets.