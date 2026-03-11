This Week’s Comings & Goings

PM Hotel Group announced the appointment of Kirk Pederson as chief operating officer. Read more.

Accor announced the appointment of Laurent Choain as its new global chief people and culture officer, effective April 1, 2026. Read more.

Otelier announced the appointment of Ani Gujrathi as chief technology & product officer. Read more.

Valor Hospitality Partners announced the appointment of Paul Nisbett as its new global chief financial officer. Read more.

The U.S. Travel Association announced the promotion of Ellen Davis to chief operating officer and executive vice president. Davis joined U.S. Travel as executive vice president of business strategy and industry engagement in 2023. In that role, she launched a new membership model, evolved U.S. Travel’s event portfolio, built new industry networks, restructured the association’s operations, and grew revenue by 37 percent. In her new role, she will lead the organization’s operational strategy, growth, and performance, while continuing to oversee the association’s membership, industry engagement, and events functions.

Ashford Inc. announced that Deric Eubanks, chief financial officer and treasurer, will retire in June following a 23-year career with the company and its predecessor. Eubanks will step down as Chief Financial Officer of the company and its advised REITs, effective March 31, 2026, and will continue to assist the company as senior managing director until June 30, 2026. Afterward, he will continue to remain available as an advisor as needed. After Eubanks steps down as Chief Financial Officer, Justin Coe, the company’s current chief accounting officer, will assume the role of principal financial officer of the company and its advised REITs.

Mullen Hospitality Management announced the appointment of Javier Coll as president. Coll brings more than 30 years of international hospitality and investment experience. In his new role, he will oversee strategic growth initiatives, capital partnerships, and operational performance across MHM’s resort portfolio. Before joining MHM, Coll advised financial groups, private equity firms, REITs, and investment funds. He previously served as global head of growth for the Hyatt Inclusive Collection. Coll was also a founding partner of AMResorts (later acquired by Hyatt and now part of Hyatt Inclusive Collection) and Unlimited Vacation Club.

Capella Hotel Group announced the appointment of Roland Fasel as president, effective April 6, 2026. Most recently, he served as group chief operating officer at Maybourne Hotel Group. Before Maybourne, Fasel spent six years as chief operating officer at Aman Resorts. In his role as president, Fasel will maintain brand integrity across both Capella Hotels and Resorts and Patina Hotels & Resorts while leading the group’s global expansion to double the current portfolio by 2030.

Choice Hotels International announced the appointment of Jeff Lobb as senior vice president, general counsel & secretary, effective March 26, 2026. In this role, Lobb will oversee the company’s global legal and public policy strategy and operations and serve as a key member of Choice Hotels’ Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Pacious. Lobb joined Choice Hotels in 2006 and most recently served as deputy general counsel.

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced the appointment of Neetu Mistry as managing director for its UK & Ireland (UK&I) estate. Mistry will oversee more than 400 open and pipeline hotels, lead the continued growth and performance of the UK&I, and strengthen partnerships across IHG’s owner community. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the hotel industry and previously served as an owner representative for one of IHG’s regional councils.

Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) announced the appointment of Michele Grosso as regional vice president, operations, U.S. He will continue to serve as Managing Director of The Langham, Boston while assuming his regional responsibilities. In his expanded role, Grosso will oversee hotel operations across the Group’s U.S. portfolio spanning two brands: The Langham Hotels and Resorts and Eaton.

Starboard Group announced the promotion of Jia Jia Liu to general manager, Asia Market. In her new role, Liu will continue to be based in Shanghai and will oversee Starboard’s partner accounts across the Asia region, reporting directly to Claudia King-McWilliams, Starboard’s vice president and general manager, Royal Caribbean International, and Asia.

Mosaic Hotel Collection announced the appointment of Cody Felice as managing director of The Elene. Felice is currently vice president of operations at Mosaic Hotel Collection. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of daily operations. He has previously held senior roles at The San Francisco Proper, Carneros Resort and Spa, Gurney’s Montauk Resort, and The Dewberry Charleston.

Thompson Palm Springs announced the appointment of Ted Knighton as managing director. In his new role, Knighton is responsible for Thompson Palm Springs’ daily operations and commercial strategies. Knighton has nearly two decades of hospitality experience. Most recently, he served as managing director of Thompson Houston. Previously, Knighton oversaw the operations and opening of Thompson San Antonio.

Hilton announced the appointment of Jon Itoga as general manager of Hale Hōkūala Kauaʻi, Curio Collection by Hilton. Read more.

The Ritz-Carlton, Boston, announced the appointment of Adam Beer as general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Boston, effective immediately. Throughout his career, Beer has worked closely with numerous Marriott International, Inc. brands and has held leadership positions with Autograph Collection, W, Westin, and Sheraton Hotels. Most recently, he served as vice president of Asset Management for Twin Bridges Hospitality.

Thompson Houston announced the appointment of Olivia Johnson as general manager. Johnson has more than a decade of experience across California, New York, and Texas. She previously served as hotel manager during the property’s opening. In her new role, she will oversee all hotel operations.

Hilton Anaheim announced the appointment of Konstantine “Gus” Drosos as its new general manager. Drosos is a nearly 30-year Hilton veteran, and he will oversee operations at the hotel following its recent renovation. Drosos most recently served as general manager of the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel in Chicago.

Hotel Forty Five announced the appointment of Joseph “Joe” Pankrath as general manager. With this role, Pankrath has assumed oversight of all hotel operations, including the property’s signature dining outlets and guest experience strategy. Pankrath’s career includes senior roles at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, and JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

Mandarin Oriental, Macau, announced the appointment of Kai Jansen as general manager. Kai will provide strategic leadership for the hotel. In 2014, he joined Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, and progressed steadily through the ranks of the hotel’s dining and beverage services. He joined Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, as director of food and beverage. nt and operational excellence. Jansen most recently led the pre-opening team at Mandarin Oriental, Savoy Zurich.

SkyBeach Resort announced the appointment of Joyce Turner as director of sales. In this role, Turner will lead group and corporate sales efforts, secure strategic partnerships, and drive revenue initiatives. Turner brings nearly two decades of hospitality sales leadership to the role. Most recently, she served as director of sales at Hotel Flor in Downtown Tampa. She previously spent more than 15 years at Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa USF Near Busch Gardens.

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa announced the appointment of Stefanie Kaplan as associate director of leisure sales. In this role, Kaplan will direct the resort’s leisure sales strategy, strengthen key travel partnerships, and expand its market presence. Kaplan recently celebrated her 31st anniversary with Hyatt, with a career spanning several properties, including Hyatt Regency Long Beach (15 years), Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa (16 years), and The Shay, Culver City (3.5 years).

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs announced the appointment of Joseph Min as director of food & beverage. Min has more than three decades of global luxury experience. In his new role, he oversees all food and beverage operations at the 153-room hotel. Most recently, Min served as director of food & beverage at The Waterfront Beach Resort. He has also held senior positions at luxury properties throughout Southern California.

Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection, announced the appointment of Ross Kilkenny as culinary director of its renowned food and beverage program. Kilkenny brings over 22 years of experience to the role. He previously served as executive chef at Hotel Jerome in Aspen since 2022, and at Calistoga Ranch before that.

Oliver Hospitality has appointed Kosta Staicoff as executive chef of Lodge at Marconi, home to its signature restaurant, Mable’s. In this role, Staicoff will oversee all culinary operations across the property. Staicoff brings more than 20 years of culinary leadership experience to the role; he most recently served as chef de cuisine at Buvette du Marais.

The Quail announced the appointment of Brandon Bollenbacher as executive chef. Overseeing all culinary operations at The Quail Lodge and Clubhouse, Bollenbacher brings more than 15 years of global luxury hospitality experience to the property. Most recently, he served as executive chef at Vespera Resort in Pismo Beach.

The Ellie Beach Resort announced the appointment of Kaitlyn Lofgren as director of food and beverage. In her role, Lofgren oversees the resort’s full dining and bar portfolio. Lofgren brings nearly a decade of resort hospitality experience, advancing from front-line service roles to senior leadership positions. Most recently, she served as senior food and beverage manager at Tradewinds Island Grand Resort.

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel announced the appointment of Miguel Soto as chef de cuisine of Hau Tree Cantina, a re-concepting of the resort’s beachfront dining venue overlooking Kaunaʻoa Bay. He brings extensive culinary experience to Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, most recently serving as sous chef at Four Seasons Resort Hualāla.

Cronheim Hotel Capital (CHC) announced that Andrew Broad has joined the firm as a senior managing director. Over his 27-year career, he has had stints with HREC, Hotel Assets Group, and Avison Young. Before joining CHC, Andrew was with RobertDouglas, where he sold and financed hotel assets nationwide.

Six Senses Laamu announced the appointment of Laura Jones as director of sustainability and conservation, leading the resort’s sustainability strategy and overseeing the impact of the Maldives Underwater Initiative. In her role, Jones will lead a multidisciplinary team of more than 10 hosts across sustainability operations, marine research, and community engagement. Her background includes leading greenhouse gas inventories aligned with the GHG Protocol, producing ESG reports under GRI, SASB, and TCFD frameworks, and advising on science-based climate targets and regenerative business models.

Vakkaru Maldives announced the appointment of Mehdi Boudault as marine biologist. He previously served as a scientific diver and marine biologist with Nature Seychelles and later joined Coralive in Saudi Arabia as a junior coral biologist. At Vakkaru Maldives, Boudault will be leading marine education and conservation initiatives in collaboration with the resort’s Splash Dive and Watersports Center.

InnVentures announced the promotions of Danielle Dorland and Jessica Nalley to regional senior vice presidents of operations. Dorland joined InnVentures in 2017 as area sales manager for the Seattle North portfolio and has since advanced through a series of leadership roles. Nalley joins InnVentures from Highgate Select, where she provided oversight for nearly 30 hotels across California and Washington. Before Highgate Select, Jessica held senior operational leadership roles with Aimbridge Hospitality, Pillar Hotels & Resorts, InnVentures, and Marriott International.

Palms Casino Resort announced two internal promotions and one new executive appointment. The leadership updates include the promotion of Laura De La Cruz to assistant general manager, the promotion of Crystal Robinson-Wesley to vice president of marketing and entertainment, and the hiring of Janice Fitzpatrick as vice president of finance. De La Cruz previously served as vice president of marketing. Robinson-Wesle previously served as vice president of entertainment and activations at Palms. Fitzpatrick brings more than three decades of experience; she previously served as chief financial officer at Warner Gaming and has held senior finance roles at The Rio Las Vegas, The Venetian and Palazzo, The Mirage, and MGM Grand Macau.