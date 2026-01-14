This Week’s Comings & Goings

Atlantis Paradise Island announced the appointment of Vaughn Roberts as chief operating officer. Roberts brings more than two decades of experience across hospitality, real estate, and global finance to the role, and he will oversee all day-to-day resort operations and play a central role in advancing operational performance and the guest experience across Atlantis’ destination portfolio. Roberts has served as executive vice president of administration & strategic initiatives since February 2024 and joined Atlantis in 2021.

Lighthouse announced the appointment of Georg Beyschlag as chief financial officer. Read more.

Journey announced the appointment of Andrew Metcalfe as group chief technology and product officer (CTPO). Metcalfe joins Journey from Access Hospitality, where he most recently served as CTO and product & engineering director, arriving via the acquisition of Guestline by The Access Group. Following the acquisition, he led Product Development across the portfolio of Access Hospitality products. At Journey, Metcalfe will lead technology and product strategy across the company’s hospitality performance platform.

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) announced that Jacque Riley has joined as senior vice president of brand marketing. Riley will spearhead brand architecture, strategy, and marketing while leading the development of new brands and product offerings under the CHG umbrella. Riley brings more than 15 years of global lifestyle marketing experience to CHG, most recently serving as vice president of brand marketing for Ennismore.

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Wei Manfredi as senior vice president of AI and architecture. Read more.

Peachtree Group announced that Bill Deutsch has joined its Equipment Finance division as senior vice president. In this role, Deutsch will help scale originations and strategic relationships. Deutsch brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. Over the course of his career, he has originated over $5 billion in equipment finance transactions. As founder of ARC Equipment, Deutsch built a platform that delivers equipment investment and finance solutions to both investment-grade and privately held companies.

Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) announced the appointment of Bree Brostko as vice president of marketing and communications for HSMAI Americas. In this role, Brostko will partner closely with HSMAI Global and the HSMAI Foundation to lead marketing strategy, brand positioning, and communications initiatives. Brostko brings more than two decades of experience to the role. She most recently served as a marketing consultant to the association and will assume the role full-time in January 2026.

Club Quarters announced the appointment of Louis Bouchayer as vice president of distribution. In this role, Bouchayer will oversee Club Quarters’ distribution channels worldwide. Bouchayer joins Club Quarters from SAP Concur, where he led lodging strategy and supplier management, overseeing a global network of hotel partners, distribution platforms, and technology providers.

Partner Valuation Advisors (Partner) announced the addition of Matt Stephens as a director based in St. Louis. Stephens brings more than 20 years of experience advising institutional investors, private equity firms, and family offices across the U.S., with a track record of executing more than $5 billion in transactions and advisory assignments over the past five years. Stephens is a Midwest regional lead of Partner’s National Multifamily Practice and a member of the National Self-Storage Practice. Most recently, he served as director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield.

Rosewood announced the appointment of James Tattersall as cluster director of sales and marketing for the soon-to-open Rosewood Calistoga and the Rosewood Sand Hill in Northern California. In this role, James will serve as a key member of the pre-opening executive committee for Rosewood Calistoga. He will also focus on Menlo Park’s Rosewood Sand Hill as they continue to grow. He brings over two decades of global experience, including roles at Four Seasons and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Raffles Boston announced the appointment of Jason Montgomery as director of revenue management. Montgomery joins the property with more than a decade of experience. In his new role at Raffles Boston, Montgomery will oversee all facets of revenue management. He has held leadership roles at Fairmont, Four Seasons, Sofitel, and other properties. Most recently, he served as task force director of revenue management for Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown.

Lodgco Hospitality announced the promotion of Cindy Holub to corporate director of feasibility and revenue analytics. In her expanded role, Holub will lead Lodgco’s feasibility studies, revenue analytics, and performance modeling efforts.

Hotel Indigo Turks & Caicos Grace Bay announced the appointment of Mark Illingworth as executive general manager. Illingworth is leading the hotel’s opening later this month and will oversee operations upon its debut. He brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. Most recently, he served as general manager of Oulton Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort, the flagship property of the Q Hotels Collection. His resume also includes general manager positions with AccorHotels and Bespoke Hotels in the United Kingdom.

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown announced the appointment of Daryl Rhead as general manager. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of hotel operations. Rhead began his career with Marriott International in 2004 in San Francisco. Over the past two decades, he has held leadership roles across finance and operations, including vice president—global asset management and area director of finance for the Americas East Region, and senior finance positions at landmark properties such as Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, and San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront. Most recently, Rhead served as vice president—owner franchise services.

Raffles Boston announced the appointment of Ellen Ryan as regional director of sales and marketing. In addition to her new leadership role at Raffles Boston, Ryan will continue to serve as regional director of sales and marketing for Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Ryan, who brings over 30 years of experience to the role, will work alongside General Manager Carlos Bueno and oversee all sales and marketing initiatives for Raffles Boston.

InterContinental Boston announced the appointment of Dana Miller as director of sales and marketing. Miller brings over 12 years of experience to the role. He has been at InterContinental Boston since February 2020, when he joined the hotel as the assistant director of group sales and rose through the ranks to director of group sales and director of sales. In this new role, Miller will oversee all aspects of sales, marketing, and commercial strategy.

Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe | Houston announced the appointment of Daniel Haughan as general manager. Haughan most recently served as general manager of Marriott Griffin Gate Golf Resort and Spa in Lexington, Kentucky. Before that, he led operations at Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island.

The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage announced the appointment of Sheila Buciuman as general manager. Buciuman brings over two decades of luxury hospitality experience. She joins The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage from The St. Regis Houston, where she served as general manager. Buciuman previously served as Hotel Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay.

Aloft New Orleans announced the appointment of Ty Bolton as general manager. Bolton brings over two decades of management experience to the role. He joins Aloft New Orleans from PeachState Hospitality, where he served as area general manager, directing operations and financial performance of one property, in addition to overseeing three additional properties within the portfolio. Bolton previously served as general manager at Marriott Dallas/Fort Worth Westlake.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Orcun Turkay as vice president of food & beverage. Turkay brings over 15 years of experience to the role. Most recently, he served as general manager at The Delphi Downtown LA, Denae’s Diner, and Tulum-inspired rooftop bar, Üca Terraza. He previously served as corporate director of food & beverage for Shaner Hotel Group.

Crossroads Hotel announced the appointment of Tyler Alford as food & beverage director of Crossroads, where he will oversee the hotel’s trio of signature venues: Lazia, XR Café, and Percheron. Alford brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience, from managing a small luxury hotel in Jackson Hole to supporting the bar program at Commander’s Palace. He has also been part of the opening team for over 25 restaurants.

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection, and The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection, announce the appointment of Romain Fournel as regional executive pastry chef, overseeing all pastry operations across both Park City properties. Fournel brings more than two decades of international experience to the role. Fournel will set the pastry direction for both resorts, overseeing menu development for restaurants and banquets. Fournel previously served as Director of Production at Osen Commercial and executive pastry chef at the JW Marriott Nashville.

Hotel Eldorado announced the appointment of Dimitri Bakalos as executive chef. Bakalos brings experience leading kitchens across British Columbia. Since joining the resort in 2023, Bakalos has been shaping the direction of Eldorado’s culinary program.

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Meaghan Lannon as spa director of Stillwater Spa & Salon. Lannon joins the resort with over 14 years of experience working in hospitality and wellness. Her professional journey has included positions with Kimpton Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California; Ritz-Carlton Oahu Turtle Bay, and, most recently, Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, part of the Dorchester Collection. In her new role at Stillwater Spa & Salon, Lannon will oversee all operations.

Helbraun Levey announced that Amber Asher, former chief executive officer of Standard International, has joined as partner and chair to scale its hotel practice. The hotel practice is designed to support operators, brands, owners, developers, and investors launching and scaling their portfolios while navigating consolidation, experience-driven growth, and partnerships.

Four Seasons announced the appointment of Moncler executive Roberto Eggs and fashion and luxury venture partner Angelica Cheung to its Board of Directors, representing majority owner Cascade Investment. Eggs is the chief business strategy & global market officer of the Moncler Group and serves on its Executive Board. Cheung is currently a venture partner with HSG (formerly Sequoia Capital), overseeing fashion and luxury investment.

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) announced the promotion of Logan Doctson to public relations manager after nearly four years with the organization. She will focus efforts on implementing strategic communications programs to support ACVB’s business plan. Doctson first joined ACVB in 2019 as PR coordinator and returned in 2022 as specialist before advancing to assistant manager in 2024.

Marriott International announced the retirement of two longtime leaders and the appointment of three executives to drive the company’s expansion. Read more.

Highside Companies announced multiple promotions. Matt Shannon has been promoted from senior vice president of development to executive vice president of development and operations. H will now oversee both the investment and asset management teams, in addition to Highside’s development team. Shannon joined Highside in early 2023. Ellesse DesMarteau, who joined the company in late 2021, will step into the role of vice president of development. Patrick Tyson, who joined the Highside team in late 2022, has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president of investments.Terry Waldick, controller at Highside Companies since mid-2024, has been promoted to vice president of accounting and finance.

Camelback Resort announced the appointment of Christopher Baulo as its new director of food and beverage and Kavon William Langley as executive chef. In his new role, Baulo will oversee Camelback’s expansive culinary operations, which include 25 dining outlets ranging from food trucks and all-day casual venues to upscale dining concepts. Langley will lead day-to-day kitchen operations across the resort, including in-room dining and on-site catering for meetings, weddings, and special events.

ONE | GT announced the appointments of Executive Chef René Cahane and Director of Food & Beverage Norman Martinez. Together, they will shape the culinary vision of ONE | GT Grand Cayman ahead of its Spring 2026 debut. Cahane brings over 30 years of experience, including roles at The Adria Boutique Hotel, Durrants Hotel, and most recently Sandals Grande St. Lucian. Martinez’s career includes senior F&B leadership roles with brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Autograph Collection, Sheraton, and Tryp by Wyndham.

YOTEL announced a series of senior leadership promotions. Rohan Thakkar has been promoted to chief development & strategy officer; Mark Henderson has been named senior vice president, design & construction; and Olivia Donnan has been promoted to senior vice president, brand, culture & growth.

LEFT LANE Development announced the promotion of three senior executives: Ryan Davis has been appointed chief revenue officer, Valerie Shell has been promoted to senior vice president of sales, and Vanessa Tilley has been named vice president of brand and marketing. In their new roles, Davis, Shell, and Tilley, each tenured members of the LEFT LANE team, will continue to lead strategic initiatives that support revenue growth, client partnerships, and brand development, respectively.