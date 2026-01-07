This Week’s Comings & Goings

Loews Hotels & Co announced the appointment of Kristie Goshow as chief commercial officer. In this role, Goshow will lead the company’s commercial strategy with oversight of sales, hotel marketing, revenue management, meetings and events, brand, communications, e-commerce and distribution, digital marketing, and the customer engagement center. Most recently, Goshow served as chief commercial officer at Peregrine Hospitality Group (formerly KSL Resorts).

Noble Investment Group announced the promotion of Dustin Fisher to principal and head of acquisitions. In his new role, Fisher will lead Noble’s acquisitions strategy, support capital deployment, and help expand the firm’s investment verticals. Fisher joined Noble in 2008 and has been a key driver of the platform’s growth.

Lodgco Hospitality announced the promotion of Ryan Martin, CPA, to vice president of accounting. Martin joined Lodgco Hospitality in June 2025 as corporate director of accounting. In his new role, he will continue to lead Lodgco’s accounting functions, with expanded responsibility for financial strategy, internal controls, and scalable systems that support Lodgco’s growing portfolio. Martin has more than 20 years of experience spanning public accounting and corporate finance.

Hilton announced the appointment of Thomas (Thom) Caska as complex general manager of Casa Marina Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton, and The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton, in Key West, Florida. In his new role, he is responsible for managing Casa Marina, a 311-room beachfront property, and The Reach, a 150-room boutique resort situated west of sister hotel Casa Marina and steps away from Duval Street. Caska previously served as director of restaurants & lounges at New York Hilton Midtown before moving to Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza as director of food & beverage, and he was later promoted to complex general manager of both Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza and Millennium Hilton New York Downtown. More recently, Caska was general manager at Hilton New York Times Square.

Andaz West Hollywood announced the appointment of Brittany Jernigan (BJ) Hampton as director of sales, marketing, and events. Hampton brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience to the role. She will oversee revenue strategy, brand positioning, and integrated sales and marketing initiatives, while playing a key role in shaping the hotel’s commercial performance and guest experience. Before joining Andaz West Hollywood, Hampton served as area director of sales and marketing for Hyatt Lifestyle West.

The Wall Street Hotel announced the appointment of Kelly Egan Merryfield as director of marketing, communications, and partnerships. In this role, Kelly will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s brand positioning, integrated marketing and communications strategy, and strategic partnerships. Merryfield joins The Wall Street Hotel with extensive luxury hospitality experience across New York City and global brands. Most recently, she held director of sales and marketing roles with Pendry Hotels & Resorts, overseeing both Pendry Natirar and Pendry Manhattan West.

Snowpine Lodge announces the appointment of Senthil Krishnamurthy as executive chef. Krishnamurthy brings more than 22 years of international experience to the role. He will oversee all culinary operations across Snowpine Lodge’s dining outlets, including Swen’s Restaurant, The Gulch Pub, and the property’s banquet and catering programs.

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, announced the appointment of Chris O’Connell as executive chef. O’Connell joins the team from his role as executive chef at Regent Santa Monica Beach. His experience includes roles at several southern California hotels, including The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey, Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire, The Beverly Hills Hotel, and The Beverly Hilton.

Kimpton Everly Hollywood announced the appointment of Amilcar Chavez-Garcia as executive chef. Chavez-Garcia brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, in which he will oversee all culinary operations at the hotel. His career includes roles at Spring Place Beverly Hills and San Vicente Bungalows.

The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe announced the appointment of Patrick Ponsaty as executive chef. Ponsaty brings nearly three decades of experience to the role, in which he will oversee culinary operations, menu development, and programming across the hotel’s food and beverage outlets, and for all events and weddings held at the property. Ponsaty joins The Inn from Hotel del Coronado, where he served as executive sous chef since 2017. He previously served as chef de cuisine at nearby Rancho Bernardo Inn’s El Bizcocho

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, announced the appointment of Amy Burcham as spa director. In this role, Burcham will oversee all operations for the hotel’s 12,000-square-foot spa. Burcham brings over 14 years of experience in luxury hospitality to the role. Most recently, she served as the director of spa at The Adolphus Hotel. Her previous experience includes executive roles at The Eilan Hotel & Spa and the Mokara Hotel & Spa in San Antonio.

Jamul Casino Resort announced the appointment of Clara Carter as senior hospitality and event strategy consultant. In this advisory role, Carter will provide strategic counsel on the positioning, utilization, and long-term vision for Jamul’s meetings and event offerings. Carter is the founder and chief executive officer of Multi-Cultural Convention Services Network (MCCSN) and Women in Tourism and Hospitality (WITH). She has 25 years of experience spanning global hotel sourcing, event production and management, consulting and community engagement.

VSR Network Technologies (VSR) announced the appointment of Kathy Spencer as ecosystem integration manager and senior project engineer. In this position, Spencer will lead the company’s strategic integration with industry technology platforms worldwide. She will also be responsible for VSR’s deployment, continued engagement, and engineering of cloud PBX and AI Communications platforms in hotels. Spencer brings more than 25 years of experience working directly for hotel brands to implement voice communication. She previously served as director of information technology and global voice services for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Charlestowne Hotels announces the appointments of Robert “Ed” Manning as director of operations, Kimber Lakes as director of sales, and Mark Buot as director of food & beverage. Manning will oversee day-to-day operations across Charlestowne’s portfolio. He brings extensive experience across resort, lifestyle, urban, and residential hotels, with time spent in senior leadership roles at Two Roads Hospitality and Interstate Hotels & Resorts. Lakes will lead the portfolio-wide sales strategy and support property teams in driving revenue and market share. Her background includes senior revenue and operations roles, where she partnered closely with ownership groups, supported multiple openings, and oversaw performance across a growing hotel portfolio. Buot will advance Charlestowne’s culinary and beverage programs with a focus on profitability, execution, and experience-driven differentiation. He brings more than 15 years of F&B leadership experience.

McKibbon Hospitality announced two leadership appointments to support its expanding Savannah Historic District portfolio, naming Bryan Hale as general manager of the soon-to-open Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District, and promoting Dylan Mizenko to market director of sales for three of McKibbon’s downtown properties. Hale will lead operations, brand standards, and guest experience for Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District. Hale brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across Hilton, Marriott, and IHG, most recently serving as general manager of the Hampton Inn Savannah Historic District. Mizenko will oversee sales strategy, performance, and account development for the Hampton Inn Savannah Historic District, Holiday Inn Express Savannah Historic District, and Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District. He brings nearly a decade of experience in the market.

The Hardy Group announced the promotions of Nick Muntean and Matthew Watters to senior project director. In their roles as senior project directors, Muntean and Watters are responsible for HARDY’s performance on each of their project assignments. Their expanded responsibilities include serving as the primary point of contact for clients; establishing the project vision and goals; and guiding the scope and design development while managing budgets, schedules, and capital planning through HARDY’s Capital Intelligence methodology. They both have led a range of hospitality and development projects at The Hardy Group.