This Week’s Comings & Goings

Peregrine Hospitality announced the appointment of Heather Stege as chief operating officer. Read more.

Duetto announced the appointment of Olly Lynch as chief marketing officer. Read more.

Accor announced the appointment of Leire Leoz as chief franchise officer for its Premium, Midscale, and Economy division, effective February 2nd. Leon will join the Executive Committee of Premium, Midscale & Economy division. Her key responsibilities will encompass enhancing the success of Accor’s franchised hotels through strategic initiatives. She will also focus on refining internal processes and tools. Leoz has held senior leadership roles at global hospitality companies. Before joining Accor, she served as vice president, owner & partner relations for EMEA at Marriott International

Remington Hospitality announced the appointment of Ayotunde Gibbs as executive vice president of technology. Read more.

Advertisement

CBRE announced that Anthony Sardo has joined as a senior vice president with the firm’s U.S. Healthcare Capital Markets Debt and Structured Finance team. Before joining CBRE, Sardo was a senior director of capital markets in JLL’s Boston office and a member of JLL’s National Healthcare Group since 2017. Over the course of his career, he has executed over $7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions.

Emeline and The Ryder Hotel announced the appointment of Kevin Herbst as area managing director, bringing more than three decades of hospitality leadership to the two Charleston properties. Herbst will oversee operations and strategic direction. Herbst joins Emeline and The Ryder Hotel with a background spanning lifestyle, boutique, and luxury hospitality. Over the years, Kevin has led multiple properties.

Dream Downtown announced the appointment of Munir Salem as general manager, bringing more than 25 years of global hospitality experience to the New York City property. Salem has held positions at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines, Hyatt Regency St. Louis, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Hyatt Regency Maui, Hyatt Regency Washington D.C., and Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Most recently, he served as hotel manager at Thompson Central Park New York.

Kimpton Everly Hollywood announced the appointment of Robert Boyd as general manager. Boyd brings more than 20 years of experience in the luxury and lifestyle sector to the role, in which he will oversee all hotel operations. He previously serving as general manager at Hotel Greystone in Miami Beach.

Margaritaville Beach House Key West announced the appointment of Alin Bodea as general manager. In his new role, Bodea will lead day-to-day operations and oversee the resort’s hospitality team. Bodea brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience. Most recently, he served as general manager of the Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

Alila Mayakoba announced the appointment of Patrick Schori as general manager. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of the resort’s operations. He brings more than 15 years of international hospitality experience spanning Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Most recently, he served as general manager of Andaz Peninsula Papagayo Resort in Costa Rica

Balfour Miami Beach announced the appointment of Taylor Hart as general manager. Hart brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to the property. Most recently, he served as assistant general manager at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. At Balfour Miami Beach, Hart will oversee all daily operations.

The Huntington Hotel announced the appointment of Matthew de Quillien as general manager. He brings more than fifteen years of global hospitality experience to the role. He previously served as general manager of Dormy House Hotel & Spa.

a&o Hostels announced the appointment of Carolin Paarmann as general manager of its first London property, a&o London Docklands Riverside. Paarmann has held roles in both the United Kingdom and Australia. Between 2009 and 2011, she completed further training in Berlin to qualify as a state-certified business manager for hotels and catering. She went on to hold positions in Scotland and Wales, before completing a management trainee programme with a&o.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality announced the appointment of Fady Hanna as general manager of the newly opened Courtyard by Marriott Sand City Monterey and Residence Inn by Marriott Sand City Monterey. Hanna previously led Monterey’s Hotel Pacific through a major renovation and served as regional manager for Pacifica Host Hotels.

Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten announced the appointment of Bernard Mazet as general manager. Mazet will oversee operations and strategic leadership for the resorts. Most recently, Mazet served as general manager of Secrets St. Martin in the French West Indies. He previously held senior leadership roles with several brands including Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Waldorf Astoria, One&Only, Sandals Resorts, Viceroy, Peninsula Hotels, and AMR Resorts.

Corinthia Hotels announced the appointment of Mohammed Wazir as general manager of Corinthia Gewan Island Qatar. Wazir brings more than two decades of international experience to the role. He returns to Corinthia Hotels following senior general management roles with international hospitality groups, including Anantara and Habitas. In his role as general manager, Wazir will lead the pre-opening phase and full operational launch of Corinthia Gewan Island Qatar.

Sage Hospitality Group announced that Megan Pierce is now serving as the Area Director of Sales & Marketing, overseeing The Rally Hotel, located in Denver’s entertainment mecca, McGregor Square, and The Maven Hotel. Pierce has been a member of the Sage Hospitality team for more than a decade. She most recently served as the area director of sales & marketing, overseeing Denver’s Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton, and the Hotel Teatro.

Hotel Indigo Turks & Caicos Grace Bay, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, announced the appointment of Dennis Rey Omega as head chef. Omega will oversee all culinary operations of the soon-to-open hotel. Omega brings over a decade of experience to the role. His background includes multiple culinary roles across the Caribbean. Most recently, he served as executive chef of the Marine Room restaurant and The Distillery House.

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer announced the appointment of Hendry Angwe Mezah as head chef of Pavyllon Monte-Carlo. He has held roles at Courchevel and Pavillon Ledoyen. His career includes positions at Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris, Le Tryptique at Cheval Blanc Courchevel, and Pavyllon Monte-Carlo as sous-chef.

Four Seasons Resort Lanai announced the appointment of Jessica Candy as spa director. In this role, Candy will lead all aspects of the Resort’s spa and wellness offerings. Cansy brings nearly two decades of experience in spa and wellness leadership. Her background includes senior roles with hospitality brands such as 1 Hotels, Montage, and Everline Resort & Spa.

Brush Creek Ranch announced the promotion of Chuck Collins to executive vice president and chief operating officer for the property. Collins will oversee operations at the Ranch’s luxury properties: Lodge & Spa, Magee Homestead, French Creek, and Platte Canyon Glamping, in addition to The Farm at Brush Creek and Green Mountain private ski area. Collins steps into this role from his former position of vice president of operations for Brush Creek Ranch, which he’s held since 2024. Collins has more than two decades of experience with White Lodging. He previously served as general manager of the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.

The Tryall Golf & Beach Club announced the election of Ambassador Lloyd Carney, C.D., as president of The Tryall Club. This milestone appointment is a proud and historic moment for the Club: Ambassador Carney is both the first Jamaican and the first Black president in The Tryall Club’s 67-year history.

Crescent Real Estate announced the promotion of three leaders and the hiring of another: Tony Click to senior vice president, leasing; Valeria Caso Hatley to vice president, deputy general counsel; Peter Miquelon to vice president, investments; and Stephen Lin as vice president, hospitality.

Author & Edit Hospitality announced the appointment of Geoff Gray as president. Gray brings more than two decades of luxury hospitality experience to the role. As president, he will oversee Author & Edit’s full portfolio. The company has also named Younes Atallah as managing director of The Global Ambassador in Phoenix. Atallah most recently served as general manager of Regent Santa Monica Beach.

Sprague Pest Solutions announced the appointment of Taylor Olsson to executive business partner and Martha Branch, ACE, to quality assurance manager. In her new role, Olsson will serve as a strategic partner to Sprague CEO and President Ross Treleven. Branch will lead Sprague’s Quality Assurance team.