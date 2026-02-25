This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sage Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Daniel del Olmo as president and chief executive officer. Read more.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company announced that Chairman William W. McCarten will retire from the company’s board of directors at the end of his current term, effective at the adjournment of the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 29, 2026. Read more.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts announced the expansion of the company’s executive management team with the addition of Maggie Moran as senior vice president of sales & marketing. Moran brings more than 30 years of experience and joins Crestline from Vision Hospitality Group, where she was vice president of sales & marketing. Before that, she was vice president of sales & marketing at Atrium Hospitality. Maggie’s career also includes leadership roles at Marriott International at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

StepStone Hospitality announced the promotion of Kristina Randorf to senior vice president of revenue management. Randorf joined StepStone in August 2017 as an on-property revenue manager in Austin. She has advanced multiple times throughout her time with the company; in 2024, she was named vice president of revenue management. In her new role, she will continue leading enterprise revenue management, strategic analytics, and innovation across the organization.

Parable Hospitality announced the appointment of Ed Martinez as senior vice president of revenue management. Martinez previously held corporate leadership roles at Evolution Hospitality and Tarsadia Hotels. At Parable Hospitality, he will oversee revenue strategy across Parable’s expanding portfolio of 30 hotels.

Tom Calame announced his retirement as area general manager and managing director for the Kyo-ya resort portfolio in Hawaii. Calame has in the industry for three decades. In 2018, he became the general manager of the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort and later assumed the role of area general manager and managing director for the Kyo-ya-owned resorts in Hawaii, overseeing five properties—the Sheraton Waikiki, Royal Hawaiian, Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, and Sheraton Maui.

Hilton announced the appointment of Dan Briks as general manager of the 478-room Hilton New York Times Square. In this role, Briks will lead the team across all aspects of hotel operations. Briks has more than 20 years of leadership experience and joins Hilton New York Times Square from Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton, where he served as general manager since 2021.

Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel, announced the appointment of Andrew Finn as general manager. In this role, Finn oversees the full guest experience and hotel operations portfolio of the 1,641-room property. Finn brings nearly four decades of experience within Hilton, spanning operations, finance, and leadership. He previously served as the general manager at Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport beginning in 2023 and at Illinois’ Hilton Rosemont, a Hilton Hotel from 2017 to 2022.

Oliver Hospitality announced the appointment of Chris Delgado as general manager of The Sarasota Modern. Delgado brings more than 15 years of experience across hotel management, openings, guest services, and operations to the property. Delgado joins Oliver Hospitality following nearly two years at AvantStay, where he led end-to-end hotel openings in Nashville, including the launch of The Gilmore. He previously served on the opening team as general manager of the Cambria Hotel Nashville Midtown.

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto announced the appointment of Chelan Goonetilleke as general manager. Chelan is transferring from Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler, where he served as general manager. Goonetilleke’s career with Four Seasons began in 2007 as senior director of marketing for the brand’s resorts in Mauritius and Seychelles.

The Ann Savannah announced the appointment of Leigh Anne Staden as general manager. Staden has over 20 years of experience in full-service and select-service hotels and most recently served as general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Hilton Head Island, where she opened the 115-room property.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island announced the appointment of Duncan Bond as hotel manager. Bond brings over 15 years of international hospitality experience spanning Europe and the Africa–Indian Ocean region. His career includes senior leadership roles with Hilton and IHG. Most recently, he served as general manager of Hotel Indigo The Hague Noordeinde Palace.

Marriott International announced the appointment of Henri Michel as general manager of the Paris Marriott Champs-Elysées Hotel. Michel joined Marriott International in 2000 and has since built a 25-year career spanning sales, marketing, event management, and general management in Germany and France. He most recently served as general manager of the Renaissance Paris Nobel Tour Eiffel Hotel and previously led the opening of the Courtyard by Marriott Paris Gare de Lyon.

W South Beach announced the appointment of Carlos Del Busto as its new director of catering and sales. Del Busto brings more than a decade of industry experience. Del Busto began his hospitality career in 2014 with Marriott International as part of the opening team at The Miami Beach EDITION. In his new role, Del Busto will lead the resort’s catering and sales initiatives.

JOALI announced the appointment of Lana Ghawi Zananiri as global director of sales & marketing. She brings more than 10 years of experience across luxury hospitality, marketing, communications, and business development. Her career includes senior leadership roles across multiple properties in the Middle East. In her new role, she will oversee global sales, marketing, communications, and brand strategy across the JOALI portfolio.

InterContinental Cleveland announced the appointment of Tyson Podolski as executive chef. Podolski joins InterContinental Cleveland following his role as executive chef in charge of food and beverage at Firestone Country Club, and he has held senior culinary leadership roles with Marriott, Westin, and Le Méridien properties. In his new role, Podolski will oversee all culinary operations at InterContinental Cleveland.

Live Oak Charleston announced the appointment of Eucepe Puntriano as its new executive chef for the new Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Puntriano will oversee all culinary operations for the property, including Terra, the hotel’s signature restaurant. Puntriano brings more than a decade of culinary experience to Live Oak Charleston, most recently serving as executive chef at Marbled & Fin.

The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach announced the appointment of Jacob Childers as executive chef. Childers brings nearly two decades of culinary experience to the resort. He trained in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, and advanced with American Cruise Lines from line cook to executive chef. Childers previously led a 500-person dinner for VIP guests at the Concours d’Elegance.

MXR Hospitality (MXR) named Brent McDowell, currently chief operating officer for McNeill Hotel Company, as its inaugural chief executive officer and Eric Watts, also president of extended stay for RREAF Holdings, as its inaugural president. McDowell will be responsible for supervising all operating units of MXR Hospitality, including hotel development. Watts will be responsible for refining and growing MXR’s ground-up extended-stay platform.

Caravan Court by Valencia Hotel Collection has appointed John Thomas as general manager and Anna Darden as director of sales & marketing. Thomas most recently led Texican Court and previously held leadership roles at Lone Star Court and Hotel Valencia Riverwalk. Darden joins with five years of experience, including area-level sales leadership roles.

The Westin St. Francis announced the appointment of a new executive culinary team, including Mark Quitney as executive chef, Erwing Gramajo II as executive sous chef, and Kevin Schantz as executive chef of Bourbon Steak. Quitney brings more than 30 years of culinary leadership across luxury hotels, resorts, and community kitchens throughout the U.S. and Caribbean. Gramajo II has nearly 20 years of culinary experience in luxury hotels. Schantz brings over 20 years of culinary experience. He previously worked at The London in West Hollywood under Gordon Ramsay as sous chef.