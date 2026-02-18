This Week’s Comings & Goings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Thomas J. Pritzker, executive chairman of the board of directors, has informed the board that he will retire as executive chairman, effective immediately. Read more.

Donohoe Hospitality Services (DHS) announced the appointment of Nicole Brizan as vice president of finance and accounting. In her new role, she will help lead the company’s corporate and property-level financial direction for its hotel portfolio. Brizan most recently served as director of hotel accounting and reporting with Host Hotels and Resorts.

Nikki Beach Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Julie Desvaux as global marketing director for hotels & resorts. Desvaux brings more than 20 years of senior leadership experience. She has held senior positions at Airelles, Groupe Barrière, and most recently Compagnie Lebon. In her new role, Desvaux will oversee marketing strategy for Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts.

Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley announced the appointment of Colm O’Brien as managing director. O’Brien will oversee all aspects of resort operations for Kimpton’s second Arizona property. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in luxury hospitality to the role. Before joining Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas, O’Brien held senior leadership roles with L’Auberge de Sedona and The Landing South Lake Tahoe.

The Indianapolis Marriott East hotel announced the appointment of Timothy Wagner as its new area general manager. In this role, Wagner will primarily oversee the Indianapolis Marriott East hotel in addition to Fairfield by Marriott Indianapolis East and The Fontana Hotel, which share a campus with Marriott East.

Everline Resort & Spa, Lake Tahoe, announced the appointment of Monica Hubert as general manager. Hubert brings more than 30 years of experience, including multiple resort openings and senior leadership roles within CoralTree Hospitality and Hyatt. Most recently, she led the pre-opening of Outbound Sedona, and previously drove record performance at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, announced the appointment of Rick Corcoran as general manager. Corcoran brings more than three decades of global luxury hospitality experience to the role and has held leadership positions with The Ritz-Carlton, Baccarat Hotels, 1 Hotels, and Fairmont Hotels. Most recently, he served as general manager of Baccarat Hotel New York.

The Observatory Sun Valley, A Viceroy Resort, announced the appointment of Euan Taylor as general manager. Taylor will lead the property as it prepares for its opening in June 2026 in downtown Ketchum. He brings over three decades of hospitality leadership experience. His career includes senior leadership roles with Canyon Equity, The Little Nell Hotel Group, Robertson Lodges, The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel, Cavallo Point Lodge, and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

White Lodging announced the appointment of Ebrahim Ansari as general manager of Hotel Trinity Austin, Autograph Collection. He brings almost a decade of experience with White Lodging; Ansari most recently served as dual general manager of Le Méridien and AC Hotel Denver Downtown.

Balfour Miami Beach announced the appointment of Taylor Hart as general manager. Hart brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to the property. Hart began his career as a bellman at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. Most recently, as assistant general manager at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. At Balfour Miami Beach, Hart will oversee all daily operations.

Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris announced the appointment of Nicolas Dubort as managing director. Dubort returns to Paris with more than 25 years of experience. Most recently, Dubort served as general manager of Mandarin Oriental Muscat, Oman.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla announced the appointment of Lorenzo Maestripieri as resort manager. Maestripieri brings more than 17 years of global hospitality experience across Europe and the Caribbean. He has been a member of the Anguilla team since 2018, most recently as director of rooms.

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport announced the appointment of Tayna Zasada as director of sales, marketing, and events. In her role, Zasada will lead strategic sales and marketing initiatives. Zasada brings more than a decade of hospitality experience to the role. She previously served as area associate director of sales for the Hyatt Seattle Collection, overseeing sales and marketing programs for Grand Hyatt Seattle, Hyatt Regency Seattle, and Olive 8. Most recently, Zasada served as director of sales at Grand Hyatt Seattle.

Mainsail Lodging & Development announced the appointment of Shawna Ash as director of sales at Fenway Hotel. In her new role, Ash will lead sales strategy and revenue growth for the 83-room boutique hotel. Ash brings more than four years of experience with Mainsail Lodging & Development. Most recently, she served as senior catering sales manager at Fenway’s sister property, Epicurean Atlanta.

Velas Resorts announced the appointment of David Berzofsky as senior regional sales director — Southeast U.S. In this role, Berzofsky will lead the expansion of Velas Resorts’ presence across the Southeast United States. Berzofsky brings more than three decades of distinguished experience in luxury hospitality sales; he previously served as director of sales for The Ocean Reef Club.

JOALI BEING announced the appointment of Antonia Mitic as director of food & beverage. Mitic brings two decades of global luxury hospitality experience and joins from Sindalah – NEOM, where she led the pre-opening and launch of six dining destinations. At JOALI BEING, Mitic will oversee the island’s gastronomic portfolio.

Red Beryl Kitchen & Bar at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown announced the appointment of Diego Bravo as executive chef. Bravo brings over a decade of culinary experience and joins Red Beryl Kitchen & Bar from Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City, where he began as chef de cuisine, then worked his way up to the role of pastry chef.

Vakkaru Maldives announced the appointment of Ruwan Nalindra as executive chef. Nalindra has more than 25 years of global culinary experience across luxury hotels, private islands, and fine dining destinations, and he oversees all culinary operations across the resort’s portfolio of restaurants and bars. Most recently, Nalindra served as executive chef at Six Senses Kanuhura Maldives.

Vast Restaurant announced the appointment of Jonas Favela as executive chef. Favela most recently led all food and beverage operations at The National, Autograph Collection, including Stock & Bond and Tellers. Favela joins Vast after four years shaping the menus, kitchen operations, and team culture at The National. In his new role, Favela will guide Vast’s team and menu development.

The Sea Pines Resort announced the addition of Matt Whitis, director of facility maintenance, to the resort’s executive leadership team. Whitis has decades of experience and has led multi-million-dollar renovations. His background includes engineering manager at Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort.

The Connecticut Lodging Association (CLA) announced the appointment of Suzanne J. Cahill as executive director. Cahill brings extensive experience in association leadership. Cahill previously founded and led Red Mat Publishing / Red Mat Media. She later directed the rehabilitation and operation of the historic Wall Street Theater.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Dr. Jerry Christopher Butler as special advisor for the Caribbean. In this role, Dr. Butler will advise Dreamscape on business development initiatives throughout the Caribbean, bringing decades of experience working with governments, financial institutions, and private-sector stakeholders. Dr. Butler’s career spans more than 30 years across the Caribbean, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. He has held senior leadership roles in corporate and development banking.

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Association (HFTP) announced the appointment of Lyle Worthington, CHTP, as its 2026 EU Operations Advisor. Worthington will guide HFTP’s strategic initiatives across Europe. Currently, Worthington also serves as chair of the 2026 HITEC Advisory Council.

See Monterey announced the appointment of Dawn Mathes-Park as vice president of marketing and community relations. Mathes-Park has more than 15 years of experience. In her role, Mathes-Park will lead See Monterey’s marketing and community relations strategy. Mathes-Park joins See Monterey following nearly a decade at The Pebble Beach Company, where she served as director of environmental, governmental, and community affairs.

Kimpton Era Midtown New York announced the appointments of Managing Director Kori Yoran and Director of Sales Geraldine Burgos. Yoran’s experience spans over 15 years and has worked at Hyatt Union Square, ModernHaus SoHo, Margaritaville Resort Times Square, and Dream Midtown. Burgos has led teams across a portfolio of 16 hotels.

Davidson Hospitality Group announced the promotions of Patrick Broderick and Harry Carr to the newly created roles of senior vice president, commercial optimization, and the appointment of Kathryn Collins to vice president, marketing. Read more.

Hotel Vin, Rogers, announced the appointments of David Lang as general manager and Heather Fox as director of sales. Together, the duo brings more than 50 years of combined hospitality leadership experience and will lead the opening team of Hotel Vin, Rogers. Lang joins Coury Hospitality with over 30 years of experience. He previously served as area general manager for the Little Rock Marriott hotel and oversaw food & beverage operations for Arkansas’ largest convention center. Fox has nearly 20 years of hospitality leadership. Previously, Fox led efforts at Embassy Suites Northwest Arkansas and Rogers Convention Center as area director of sales & marketing.

The Alfond Inn at Rollins announced the appointments of Antwan Ellis as executive chef, Liz Barlow as director of marketing, and John Van Eron as director of spa & membership. Ellis joins The Alfond Inn from Las Vegas, most recently serving as executive chef and culinary director at Emmitt’s Vegas. Barlow brings a background spanning hotel and resort marketing strategy, content leadership, and brand-building for destination properties. She previously worked as an independent marketing task force for hotels and resorts. Van Eron joins The Alfond Inn at Rollins from The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa, where he served as director of spa, recreation & retail.

Concord Hospitality announced a series of leadership promotions. Cathryn Andrews has been promoted to senior vice president of hotel accounting; Joe Trumfio has been promoted to senior vice president of investment operations, compliance, and reporting; and Alex Langston has been promoted to senior director of risk management. Read more.