Hapi announced that President Jeff Bzdawka has been appointed chief executive officer. Bzdawka joined Hapi as president in October 2024 and will succeed founder Luis Segredo, who will transition to chief strategy officer. Read more.

Pure Wellness announced the appointment of Zachariah Webster as president. In his new role, Webster will oversee the company’s strategic direction, operational execution, and continued expansion across hotel portfolios. Webster brings nearly a decade of experience at Pure Wellness, joining the company in 2016 as a technician and most recently serving as chief operating officer.

Concord Hospitality announced the retirement of senior vice president of pccounting Scott Ness. Read more.

Allbridge appointed Jann Gorske as senior vice president, customer success and services. He will lead Allbridge’s Customer Support, Customer Care, and Managed Services operations. Gorske joins Allbridge from IBM Consulting, where he served as an associate partner. In his role, Gorske will lead and scale Allbridge’s customer success and services teams.

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Janet Galippo as director of marketing. Galippo joins Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa with more than a decade of experience. Most recently, she served as director of marketing at PGA WEST. In her new role, she will advance overall marketing and brand awareness at Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa.

W Philadelphia and Element Philadelphia Downtown announced the appointment of George Adel as area general manager for both properties. He brings more than 22 years of experience and joins the property from the W Hotels brand’s W South Beach. In Adel’s new role with both properties, he will oversee all aspects of operations.

The Woodward, Auberge Collection, announced the appointment of Héctor Lugo as general manager. Lugo will oversee operations, guest experience, and strategy, bringing two decades of luxury hospitality experience to the property. Before joining The Woodward, Lugo was a founding member of the senior leadership team at Auberge Collection’s Susurros del Corazón in Punta de Mita, Mexico. He served as resort manager through 2025.

Hotel Viata announced the appointment of Gerard Kenny as executive chef. In this role, Kenny will oversee all food and beverage operations across the property, including the hotel’s signature Laurel Restaurant. Kenny’s career includes leadership roles at properties such as The Inn at Dos Brisas in Washington, Texas, and Four Seasons Houston.

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead announced the appointment of Todd Richards as executive chef. He will lead all culinary operations at the hotel, including the property’s onsite restaurant Brassica, signature tea service, in-room dining, and banquets. Richards previously served as the opening chef for One Flew South at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and he is the chef and part-owner of Soul: Food & Culture at Krog Street Market.

La Fonda on the Plaza announced the appointment of Marc Quiñones as executive outlet chef. Quiñones brings more than 15 years of experience to the role. He most recently served as executive chef and director of culinary of Ex Novo Brewing in Albuquerque and has held executive titles at hotels and restaurants throughout New Mexico. In his new role, he will work under La Fonda’s executive chef, Lane Warner.

Aimbridge Hospitality announced the appointment of Alex Fiz as president of Aimbridge Latin America (LATAM) Division and the Aimbridge All-Inclusive Division, effective March 2. Leandro Castillo, current president of Aimbridge LATAM, will retire from Aimbridge effective Feb. 28 and will serve in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition for the region. Fiz will lead Aimbridge’s Latin American and All‑Inclusive businesses. He brings extensive experience from his 34‑year career with Marriott International. Fiz also led Marriott’s all‑inclusive strategy and operations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

RMS announced the appointments of Nathan Reynolds as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Louise Lysaght as chief customer experience officer (CXO). Reynolds most recently served as CRO at MYOB Enterprise. He previously served as managing director at RL Datix in ANZ, the UK, and the Middle East. Lysaght joins RMS from Employment Hero, where she led global digital post-sales engagement. Previously, she spent nearly five years as vice president of customer experience at HotDoc.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota has appointed Diego Ortega Oneto as executive chef. Ortega brings nearly 20 years of experience across luxury hotels and Michelin-influenced kitchens, with a background shaped by his Peruvian heritage and international training.

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills announces the appointment of Sebastian Hinsch as general manager. Hinsch previously served as hotel manager at the property nearly a decade ago. Most recently, he served as general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.