This Week’s Comings & Goings

Atlantis Paradise Island announced the appointment of Vaughn Roberts as chief operating officer. Roberts brings more than two decades of experience across hospitality, real estate, and global finance to the role. He will oversee all day-to-day resort operations and play a key role in advancing operational performance and the guest experience across Atlantis’ portfolio. Roberts has served as executive vice president of administration and strategic initiatives since February 2024 and joined Atlantis in 2021.

Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Ryan Reynolds as director of operations. In this role, Reynolds will oversee the daily functions of multiple departments, mentor and support associates, and collaborate with the general manager and executive team.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Birmingham announced the appointment of Brandon Claypool as general manager. Claypool brings over 27 years of experience in hotel operations and management to the role. His prior experience includes serving as task force complex hotel manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Jose and Juniper Hotel Cupertino, Curio Collection by Hilton, as well as holding director positions at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas, and Hilton Waikoloa Village.

The Palace Hotel, Madrid, announced the appointment of Elisa Barral as general manager, making her the first woman to lead the iconic hotel since its opening in 1912. Barral brings more than 25 years of experience in management, finance, and operations for international luxury brands to the role. Before joining the hotel, Barral served as senior vice president of operations and asset management for Mediterranean Europe at L+R Hotels.

Le Sereno St. Barths announced the appointment of Carlos de la Barra as general manager. With more than two decades of experience across leading luxury hotels, Carlos has held senior roles with several brands, including Atlantis the Palm Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, The Resort at Pedregal, now a Waldorf Astoria Property, One & Only Palmillan, and Rosewood Villa Magna.

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Chris Long as general manager of the forthcoming OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort, set to debut in February 2026. Long assumed the role in April 2025, bringing nearly a decade of leadership experience with OUTRIGGER. Long previously spent nine years with OUTRIGGER in senior culinary management, and he returns to Asia for his first general manager role.

St. Regis Bora Bora Resort and The Westin Bora Bora Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Tim Anderson as market director of sales & marketing, overseeing both properties. Anderson brings over two decades of luxury hospitality sales and marketing experience, including his most recent role as director of marketing in Hawaii at Westin Maui Resort & Spa Kāʻanapali Beach.

BWH Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has elected Viral (Victor) Patel as board chairperson for 2026. The Board also elected Rajesh Patel as vice-chairperson and Santosh Khanjee as secretary-treasurer and welcomed Rebecca Driggs as a new board member.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the appointment of Jason Ballard as global brand leader — Essentials. Read more.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) announced the appointment of Nicholas Cadbury as non-executive director, March 1, 2026. Cadbury, who is currently chief financial and sustainability officer of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, will serve on IHG’s Audit Committee and Responsible Business Committees upon appointment.

Ensemble announces that Kristi Allen, executive vice president of hotels, has been appointed chair of the California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA) for 2026. Allen will lead a 33-member board that represents California’s $18 billion hotel industry and its more than 235,000 employees statewide. As chair, Allen will help guide CHLA’s advocacy efforts on behalf of more than 6,000 lodging properties across California. Allen succeeds Cormac O’Modhrain, group vice president of asset management at Sunstone Hotel Investors, who now serves as immediate past chair. She is joined in 2026 by CHLA Vice Chair Tom Patton of Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara, and Secretary-Treasurer David Craig of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

IDeaS announced two leadership promotions: Bijal Shah has been named as chief product officer, and Stephen Hambleton has been appointed as associate vice president — product management. Read more.

StayTerra announced the appointments of Michael Toscano as chief financial officer and Alex Javier Cisneros as chief commercial officer. Toscano joins StayTerra with over 25 years of experience. He most recently served as CFO of dancker and previously served as the CFO of Travel + Leisure Co.’s Travel & Membership division for eight years. Cisneros brings over two decades of experience in the hospitality sector to StayTerra. He previously led the commercial functions at Mint House. Cisneros also spent over 14 years at Wyndham Destinations.

Highside Companies announced the addition of two new team members. Joe DeTello joins Highside as vice president of investments, and Abby Venhaus will serve as development manager. DeTello brings nearly a decade of end-to-end commercial real estate experience across capital markets, underwriting, and asset management, with a specialized focus in extended-stay hospitality acquisitions and developments. Venhaus has more than eight years of experience in real estate development and construction.

Hyatt Regency Chicago announced two appointments to its executive team. Following the retirement of General Manager Patrick Donelly, Mark Wagner has been named general manager, and Roberto Alicea has been appointed hotel manager. In his new role, Wagner continues a nearly three-decade career with Hyatt. He will oversee the property’s comprehensive day-to-day operations, including staff management, strategic planning, budgeting, and sales and marketing initiatives. Alicea was previously Hyatt’s youngest executive chef at 22 and later its youngest corporate executive chef at 29.

The Barnett and Maison Métier announced the appointments of Todd Metzger as complex general manager, Bryce Eastwood as complex director of marketing, Betsy Bartholomew as complex director of sales, and Tony Lott as director of food & beverage. Additionally, Allison Joiner has been appointed general manager of Brutto Americano at The Barnett.

Somnium Hospitality Group today announced the appointments of General Manager Kenny Didier and Executive Chef Adam Zan of the DoubleTree by Hilton Dayton/Fairborn following an extensive renovation. Didier brings more than 20 years of experience, including roles at two Autograph Collection hotels and a 295-room Marriott. Zan will lead all culinary operations, including The Wright Place restaurant, banquets, catering, and the hotel’s new elevated dining direction. He brings more than 20 years of experience to the role.