This Week’s Comings & Goings

ORA Hospitality announced the appointment of Vincenzo Falcone as chief executive officer. In this position, Falcone will be responsible for defining and executing the company’s strategic vision and driving financial performance and sustainable growth. Falcone brings over 30 years of experience to his new role; he joins the ORA team following a seven-year stint at Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, where he led Bvlgari Hotel Milano and then Bvlgari Hotel Roma as general manager.

Ultima Collection announced the appointment of Noelia Magnusson as chief commercial officer. She brings over 15 years of international experience to the role and will lead the brand’s global commercial strategy, focused on revenue optimization, distribution, and long-term growth. Magnusson joins Ultima Collection from Aman Hotels & Resorts, where she served as global director of revenue management.

Charlestowne Hotels announced the appointment of Tauseen Malik as senior vice president of operations. Malik will oversee operational strategy, performance optimization, and the evolution of Charlestowne’s food and beverage platforms across its national portfolio. He brings more than 20 years of global experience to the role. Malik joins Charlestowne Hotels from HHM Hotels, where he served as regional vice president of operations for the Lifestyle Division.

Sandpiper Hospitality announced the promotion of John Barrar to senior vice president of technology strategy and innovation. Barrar has been with Sandpiper Hospitality for more than three years, where he has already played a leadership role in advancing the company’s IT infrastructure, systems integration work, and technology foundation. In his new role, he will help shape and accelerate Sandpiper’s enterprise technology strategy.

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Hospitality Technology Advisory announced the appointment of Jamie Moore as business development director. Moore has extensive experience across technology in the hotel sector, having worked with companies including Alliants, Nevaya, JLL, and Avenue9.

Marriott San Antonio Airport announced the appointment of Jimmy Malone as director of sales and events. Malone brings more than 25 years of hospitality experience to the property’s leadership team. He has held director of sales and marketing roles with several hotel brands, including Hilton, Radisson, and Omni.

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown announced the hiring of Nicolas Raoux as director of sales & marketing. Raoux brings over a decade of hospitality experience to the role. He will oversee revenue strategy, integrated sales, marketing initiatives, and brand positioning. Before joining Hotel Indigo Los Angeles, Downtown, Raoux served as director of sales and marketing at Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Seattle, Washington.

Luminary Hotel & Co. announced the promotion of Josef Zimmermann to executive chef. In his new role, Zimmermann will oversee all culinary operations across the 243-room waterfront hotel. Zimmermann brings decades of experience to the role; he has held executive culinary roles at The Pfister Hotel and the Milwaukee Athletic Club. In Fort Myers, he is also known as the owner of Sasse’s Restaurant.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau announced the appointment of Basil Dean as executive chef of the resort. In this role, he will lead culinary operations across the property’s nine dining venues, including its signature restaurant, JWB Steak & Seafood. He has more than 12 years of experience as an executive chef. Dean has previously worked at Grand Lucayan Resort, Warwick Paradise Island Bahamas and SLS Baha Mar, and he has held international roles at Warwick New York, Beaches Turks & Caicos and Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Spa.

Naples Grande Beach Resort announced the appointment of Brent Wieschhorster as director of national accounts, West Coast. In this role, Wieschhorster will oversee key markets in the American West, Pacific Northwest, Alaska, and Hawaii. Wieschhorster brings more than two decades of hospitality sales and business development experience to his new role, most recently serving as area director of group sales with Noble House Hotels & Resorts, where he led group sales strategy for LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort and Inn on Fifth in Naples.

Enchantment and Mii amo announced the appointments of Nathan Byers as sommelier and Alexander Weinman as chef de cuisine. Byers will oversee the wine program across both Enchantment and Mii amo. Weinman brings nearly two decades of experience. He most recently served as sous chef at Mirabelle. At Enchantment, Weinman will lead the culinary team with a focus on seasonality-driven menus.

Starwood Hotels announced the promotion of three leaders across its operations and property teams. Shadi Omeish has been promoted to senior vice president of operations, Americas; Ashley Gochnauer has been named area managing director overseeing 1 Hotel San Francisco, 1 Hotel Seattle, and Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley; and Onal Kucuk has been appointed area general manager of 1 Hotel Nashville and 1 Hotel Austin.

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Daniel Lofton as vice president of Hawai‘i revenue strategy and Marissa Beauregard as social media director. In his new role, Lofton will lead the strategic direction and execution of all revenue-related initiatives across OUTRIGGER’s Hawai‘i hotel and condominium portfolio. Lofton previously served as senior director of hospitality solutions at Duetto Research. Beauregard will lead the company’s end-to-end social media strategy. She previously served as senior manager of social media and content at Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages.

Aethos announced the appointments of Eleni Koussoroplis as group director of membership and Andrew Insch as chief financial officer. Koussoroplis brings a decade of experience to her new role. At Aethos, she will lead the development and scaling of the brand’s membership platform. She most recently led membership at Maslow’s in London. Insch joins with more than 20 years of finance leadership experience. As CFO, he will lead Aethos’ financial strategy, planning, governance, and performance management. He most recently served as finance director at The Chesterford Group.