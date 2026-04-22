This Week’s Comings & Goings

HEI Hotels & Resorts announced that Clark Hanrattie, a partner at HEI for 23 years, has been promoted to chief executive officer and managing partner. Read more.

HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Frank Fuentes as senior vice president, The Americas. Fuentes joins HotelREZ following over fifteen years at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), holding senior regional leadership roles across the Americas.

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) announced the appointment of Karen Codilla as vice president of optimization & commercial strategy for its Luxury Leisure & Business Travel division. Codilla brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to the company. In this new role, Codilla will serve as a vital resource for ALHI’s member hotels, focusing on commercial strategy and revenue optimization to meet the growing demand for the Luxury Leisure and Business Travel program.

Hilton announced the expansion of its Canadian development team with the appointment of Mark Kochhar as director of franchise development, Canada. In his new role, Kochhar will oversee development efforts across Western Canada. He holds more than 13 years of experience with Hilton and three decades in the hospitality industry. Prior to his current role, Kochhar served as director, owner relations, Canada for Hilton.

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The Resorts Companies, owner and operator of Massanutten Resort and Wilderness Presidential Resort, announced the appointment of Matt Gillen as vice president of corporate strategy and development. In this role, Gillen will lead enterprise-wide strategic initiatives. He has executive leadership experience at global brands, including Universal, Disney, and Marriott Worldwide Vacations.

Wind Creek Hospitality announces the appointment of Jahnae Erpenbach as executive vice president and general manager at Wind Creek Chicago Southland. Erpenbach brings more than 35 years of experience and joins Wind Creek Chicago Southland following her role as general manager at Golden Nugget Danville.

FORTH Atlanta appointed Danielle Gilligan as general manager, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience across full-service luxury hotels. Gilligan joins the FORTH team from Royal Park Hotel in Rochester, Michigan, where she oversaw a 143-room property. At FORTH Atlanta, she will lead all hotel operations.

McKibbon Hospitality announced the promotion of Katie Stephens to sales manager for its Asheville properties and their onsite restaurants. In her new role, she will be responsible for driving revenue growth, developing strategic partnerships, and leading sales initiatives. Stephens has more than a decade of hospitality experience, having most recently served as guest service manager at Moxy Asheville.

Mill Falls Resort Collection named Pipere Sailer as director of sales & marketing. Sailer returns to New Hampshire after more than seven years with Vail Resorts, where she served as senior national sales manager with a focus on the Northeast Region. In her new role, Sailer will focus on elevating the guest experience, expanding market reach, and strengthening community and industry partnerships.

Bernardus Lodge & Spa announced the appointment of Roland Micu as director of food & beverage. Micu has nearly two decades of leadership. In his new role, he will oversee food and beverage direction across the property.

Koʻa Kea Resort on Poʻipu Beach announced the appointment of Kenneth “Kenny” Giambalvo as executive chef of its signature restaurant, Red Salt. In his new role, Giambalvo will lead the resort’s culinary program and oversee its broader culinary operations. Giambalvo brings extensive experience to the role. Most recently, he led the development and opening of a 300-seat modern American seafood and steakhouse in Oregon.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, announced the appointment of Randy Nielsen as executive pastry chef. Nielsen brings more than twenty years of experience across luxury hotels and resorts. In his new role, Nielsen will oversee all pastry operations across the resort. Nielsen most recently served at The St. Regis Longboat Key.

Silverado Resort announced the promotion of Devon Pritchard to the position of executive sous chef. Pritchard will now oversee a broader scope of the resort’s culinary offerings. Pritchard previously joined Silverado Resort in 2022 as executive pastry chef.

ADERO Scottsdale Resort, Autograph Collection, announced the appointment of Robert R. Smit as director of food & beverage. Smith brings over two decades of leadership in luxury food and beverage operations and oversees all food and beverage operations for ADERO Scottsdale Resort. He has experience at Bellagio Las Vegas and Wally’s Wine & Spirits.

Trick Rider, the restaurant at Omni PGA Frisco Resort, announced the appointment of John Shaw as executive chef.

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort’s CW Prime announced the appointment of Jasmine Wehbe as sommelier. In this role, Wehbe will lead CW Prime’s wine program. Wehbe brings more than 10 years of hospitality experience and five years specializing in wine within luxury dining environments. She began her wine career at Seasons 52, and she has since gained experience across coastal luxury properties in Sarasota and Clearwater.

Journey announced the appointment of Joe Watkins as head of AI and data. Watkins joins the business with a background in AI and data strategy, having previously worked with household brands, including Tesco and KFC. In his role, Watkins will lead the expansion of AI capabilities across Journey’s product suite. He will also support the development of AI services for hotel clients and oversee Journey’s internal AI working group.

The Sirius Hotel Group announced the appointment of Matt Lederer to director of acquisitions. Lederer joins the company following its rebranding from Resident Hotels. He has held senior roles within professional services, including SVP at JLL and development director at Marriott International. Most recently, Lederer spent nearly six years as hotel acquisitions director at private equity firm Castleforge.

Appellation Lodi—Wine & Roses Resort and Spa announced the appointment of Nick Chamulak as spa director. In this role, Chamulak will oversee all operations of Wine & Roses Spa. Chamulak brings more than two decades of experience to his role. His career includes leadership positions at Turtle Island Fiji, as well as restaurant management roles across Orange County, California, and Hawaii. He later held director of food & beverage positions at Ironstone Vineyards and Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.

Sprague Pest Solutions announced the appointment of Chris Kalsbeek, A.C.E., as California regional manager, leading operations throughout California and Reno, Nevada. Kalsbeek brings 25 years of commercial pest management experience. Prior to joining Sprague, he spent more than two decades in Northern California, where he served in multiple senior leadership roles.

PM Hotel Group announced a series of leadership promotions. Ashli Musyt has been promoted to vice president of portfolio marketing,

Kevin Johnson has been promoted to vice president of sales, and Josh Reichert has been promoted to vice president of new builds and transitions.

Oxford Capital Group and its affiliate, Oxford Hotels & Resorts, announced that Stephen Miller and David Kuperberg have joined Oxford as senior advisors. In these roles, Miller and Kuperberg will work closely with Oxford principals to help expand third-party hotel management relationships, support brand and licensing initiatives, and selectively assist with deal origination, investment, and acquisition efforts.

Town and Country Resort announced the appointment of Philip Hoffer as chef de cuisine and Raza Ali as sous chef. Together they’ll be leading culinary operations at ARLO, the resort’s onsite restaurant. Hoffer oversees all daily kitchen operations at ARLO, and he previously held roles at L’Auberge Del Mar, The US Grant Hotel, and InterContinental San Diego. Ali ensures seamless day-to-day processes at the restaurant. He most recently served as the Demi Chef de Partie at Jeune et Jolie.

Blue Flag Capital announced multiple leadership appointments; Eric Freitas Orford joined as managing director, New York, and Jarad McCarroll has been named executive chef and culinary director of Zagara, the signature restaurant at Faraway Sag Harbor. Freitas Orford will lead operations across all three of the brand’s forthcoming New York properties.

Hale Hōkūala Kauaʻi, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of its sales and marketing leadership team ahead of the resort’s expected 2026 opening. Stacy Manzo has been named director of sales and marketing; Fred Matthews has been appointed as senior group sales manager; Tyrus Kupihea has been named as leisure and transient sales manager; and Samantha Tsui has been appointed as senior marketing manager.

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa announced the promotion of Dionisio “Dion” Danao to executive chef, along with the appointment of Wesley Leong as director of finance & accounting. In his new role, Danao will oversee all culinary operations for the resort. He brings more than three decades of experience with Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, having begun his culinary career at the property in December 1993. Leong held key leadership roles, including chief financial officer/controller for Maui Brewing Company Restaurants, as well as finance leadership positions with Shari’s Management Corporation, D.R. Horton–Schuler Homes, and additional Marriott properties.