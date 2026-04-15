This Week’s Comings & Goings

Peachtree Group announced that Mike Morey has joined the firm as executive vice president of capital markets. Read more.

The U.S. Travel Association announced the appointment of Ntina K. Cooper as senior vice president of operations. Cooper brings more than 20 years of leadership experience. Cooper most recently served as executive assistant commissioner for enterprise services at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. She has held senior leadership roles across CBP and the Department of Homeland Security. In her new role, Cooper will serve as a member of the organization’s leadership team and oversee finance, human resources, information technology and legal.

AKA Beverly Hills announced the appointment of Armella Stepan as managing director. As she steps into the position, Stepan will focus on further strengthening the property’s connection to its residents, deepening engagement with the Beverly Hills community, and continuing to refine its long-stay offering. Stepan’s career spans leadership roles with several hospitality companies, including RIHGA Royal Hotel, Kempinski Hotels, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Shutters on the Beach, and Hotel Casa del Mar.

Royal Park Hotel announced the appointment of Autumn Griffith as general manager. In this role, Griffith will oversee all aspects of hotel operations. Griffith brings more than 15 years of hospitality leadership experience to Royal Park Hotel. She most recently served as general manager of the Daxton Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in nearby Birmingham, Michigan.

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Keswick Hall announced the appointment of Preston Paine as food & beverage director and executive chef. Most recently, Paine served as food & beverage director and executive chef at The Crescent Hotel in Fort Worth. In his new role, Paine will oversee all culinary and food and beverage operations at Keswick Hall.

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown announced the appointment of Sean Han as executive chef. Han brings over 25 years of experience to the role. At Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, Han will oversee all culinary operations at the property and lead a comprehensive menu revamp across the hotel’s outlets. Prior to joining Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, Han served as director of culinary at the Restaurant Allen in Korea.

Urban Farmer Denver announced the appointment of Jessica Biederman as executive chef at the steakhouse located at downtown Denver’s Oxford Hotel. Biederman previously served as executive chef at Edge Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Denver and The Bristol Restaurant & Bar at Four Seasons Hotel Boston.

Kimpton Grand Roatán Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Salvador Casasola Cruz as executive sous chef. Cruz will play a key role in managing the resort’s diverse dining venues. He has over 10 years of experience across luxury restaurants and hospitality offerings. Most recently, he served as executive sous chef at the Soho House Mexico City.

The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) announced the appointment of Rahul Patel as its 36th Chairman of the Board for the 2026–2027 term. Read more. AAHOA also announced its new board of directors.

Visit West Hollywood, the official tourism board for West Hollywood, announced the appointment of Anne-Marie Schiefer as vice president of marketing. Schiefer brings more than 15 years of experience; she joins Visit West Hollywood most immediately from Travel Costa Mesa, where she served in a similar capacity.

JOALI announced the appointment of Duygu Tatar as group tourism director of brand and marketing communications. Duygu brings over 15 years of experience across marketing and communications. In her previous role as senior cluster director of marketing communications at JOALI, she has played a key role in shaping the brand’s global presence. In her new role, Duygu will now oversee the brand and marketing communications strategies for JOALI, Ali Bey Hotels & Resorts, and BIJAL.

Rockhouse Hotel announced the appointment of Michelle & Suzanne Rousseau, known as the Rousseau Sisters, as culinary directors of Rockhouse Restaurant.