This Week’s Comings & Goings

Remington Hospitality announced today the appointment of Travis Burns as executive vice president of business development. Read more.

White Lodging announced the promotion of David Cirincione to the role of regional director of operations (RDO). In his expanded role, Cirincione will maintain oversight of the Teaneck, New Jersey market, where he is currently the market general manager, while also taking on responsibility for a small portfolio of hotels. Cirincione brings more than a decade of leadership experience in the hospitality industry.

Montage Big Sky announced the appointment of Christian Maeder as general manager, overseeing all aspects of operations across the resort. With more than 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Maeder steps into this new role after serving as the resort’s hotel manager since 2023. Previously, he served as hotel manager at Montage Laguna Beach and held senior leadership roles at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara, The Setai Miami Beach, and Four Seasons Hotel New York.

The Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa announced the appointment of Richard Taylor as director of sales and marketing. Taylor joins the team after a stint at Hyatt Regency Vancouver and brings over 13 years of experience to his new role. Prior to Hyatt, Richard held executive roles at the Pinnacle Hotel Vancouver Harbourfront, as well as the Renaissance Vancouver Harbourside Hotel.

JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort announced the appointment of Brittany Matthews as its new director of sales and Marketing. Matthews brings over 24 years of experience to the role. She has overseen commercial performance for 73 Select Brand hotels across the Southeast. She also led sales for the dual-branded JW Marriott and Tampa Marriott Water Street.

CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Eden Cambell as director of brand marketing. In her new role at CIVANA, Eden will oversee brand development, creative direction, and digital strategy. Cambell brings more than a decade of experience to CIVANA. She has worked with several brands, including BuzzFeed, Epic Games’ Fortnite, and the Phoenix Suns.

Condado Vanderbilt Hotel announced the appointment of Ciaran Elliott as executive chef of its fine dining restaurant, 1919 Restaurant. Elliot has worked in restaurants across Europe and New York, and he opened his own in Pio Pio in Puerto Rico. Elliot previously joined Per Se in New York City, where he spent nearly five years rising to Sous Chef. Relocating to Puerto Rico in 2020, Elliot co-founded Pio Pio, a wine bar and chef’s counter in Old San Juan.

Montage Los Cabos announced the appointment of Alejandro Euroza as chef de cuisine of Mezcal at Montage Los Cabos. Euroza will lead the day-to-day operations of the restaurant. Euroza brings over ten years of experience to the role. Before joining Montage Los Cabos, Euroza served as signature chef at Carolina Restaurant at The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort.

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) announced a leadership transition within its Americas Board of Directors. Andrew Rubinacci, CHSP, chief advisory officer, FLYR, will transition from chair to immediate past chair, and Michael Innocentin, chief marketing officer, Omni Hotels & Resorts, will assume the role of chair for a two-year term beginning in January 2026.

Electrolux Professional Group announced the appointment of Chris Rudin as director of sales, national chain accounts. In this capacity, Chris will oversee the strategic development and execution of the company’s chain business across North America.

Fairmont Austin announced the appointment of Alison Kirsten as director of spa and Wellness for Fairmont Spa Austin. In her new role, Alison will oversee the daily operations and performance of the spa and wellness experiences at Fairmont Austin. Kirsten previously worked at Fairmont Spa Century Plaza in Los Angeles. She has 25 years of leadership experience across luxury brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, and The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center announced the appointment of Gregg Hilker as general manager and Rich Keurajian as director of sales and marketing. Hilker brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. At Virginia Guesthouse, Hilker will lead the hotel team. His background includes the recent opening of The Loutrel in Charleston, South Carolina. Keurajian joins Hilker at Virginia Guesthouse with more than three decades of leadership and sales experience. He has worked at hotels, resorts, and conference centers across the country, including Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA, and Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia. In his new role, Keurajian will shape the Virginia Guesthouse’s sales and marketing strategies.

R Collection Hotels announced the appointments of Riccardo Bortolotti as area general manager and Ivan Parodi as general manager of the Grand Hotel Bristol Spa Resort. Bortolotti previously served as general manager of the Grand Hotel Bristol Spa Resort in Rapallo. Parodi brings extensive experience in the luxury segment.

Club Med announced the appointments of Michelle Catin as vice president of marketing and Frank Corzo as vice president of sales strategy for North America. In these roles, the two will drive growth across the Americas, expand partnerships, and strengthen engagement with the travel advisor community. Catin brings nearly two decades of hospitality and travel experience to the role; most recently, she served as a strategic consultant for hospitality brands, and she previously worked as senior director of marketing at Palace Resorts. Corzo joins with more than 25 years of experience. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales for North America at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. Club Med also named Amy Zocchi as director of brand, content, and earned media. The company has also added new business development managers, including Lauren Huber supporting New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, Catherine Arce supporting Texas, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Colorado, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Louisiana, and Kalo Hawxhust supporting advisors located in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., and Kentucky.