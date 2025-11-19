This Week’s Comings & Goings

Peregrine Hospitality announced the appointment of Stacy Galligan as chief financial officer. Tom Barber, Peregrine Hospitality’s previous CFO, will remain with the firm to support a seamless transition and provide ongoing strategic advisory services. Galligan joins Peregrine Hospitality from Embark, where she served as managing director and practice leader.

Duetto announced the appointment of Kartik Yellepeddi as chief product officer. His previous roles include executive vice president of product at FLYR, co-founder and CPO at Deepair Solutions, with additional experience at Cirravia and Sabre Airline Solutions. Read more.

Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) announced the appointment of Celine Du as chief commercial and marketing officer. In her new role, Celine will oversee PPHG’s commercial strategy and performance across both corporate and property levels across its portfolio of Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands. Before joining PPHG, Du held senior leadership roles at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

Enseo announced the promotion of Sarah Jones to vice president, commercial strategy and customer excellence. In this expanded role, Jones will direct a new Customer Success team that connects with hotels from installation through training and every touch point that follows. In her almost five years at Enseo, Jones has held leadership roles in business, development, operations, and client success.

Minor Hotels announces the appointment of Genna Panagopoulos as Vice President of Development for North America. Panagopoulos brings over 14 years of experience in hotel investment and development to the role; she joins Minor Hotels from IHG, where she played a role in Luxury & Lifestyle brand development and growth across the Americas. In her new role, Genna will lead initiatives to secure new franchise and management agreements across Minor Hotels’ brand portfolio.

Peachtree Group announced the appointment of Zach Chandler as senior vice president of strategy, government lending. In this role, Chandler will lead strategic initiatives and business development for Peachtree’s expanding government lending platform. Chandler brings nearly a decade of experience in government-guaranteed lending and commercial finance. He joins Peachtree from Thomas USAF Group, where he most recently served as senior vice president of government-guaranteed lending.

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of María Daniel Espina as area director of U.S. leisure sales. In this role, she will lead leisure sales efforts across Six Senses La Sagesse and InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa. Daniel has represented properties across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Nicaragua, working with brands including The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, 1 Hotels, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, and independent hotels.

The Statler Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of JP Roberts as general manager. Roberts has led successful openings and repositionings for brands including 21c Museum Hotels in St. Louis, Dream Hotels in Nashville, and Hotel Vandivort in Springfield-Branson, Missouri.

The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio, announced the appointment of Brian Huchingson as director of sales and marketing. In this role, Huchingson will oversee all marketing strategy and brand communications. He will also direct all sales operations for the 473-room property. Most recently, he served as director of commercial services for Zachry Hotels.

Le Méridien Indianapolis, a StepStone Hospitality-managed property, announced the appointment of Jenny Russell as director of sales and marketing. In her new role, she will lead all sales, marketing, and revenue strategies for the boutique downtown hotel. Russell has worked for brands like Marriott, Hyatt, and Best Western.

Hotel MOHI by Appellation announced the appointment of Jennifer Van Every as director of sales and marketing. In this role, Van Every will oversee all sales, marketing, and event strategy for the property. Van Every brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. She joins Hotel MOHI by Appellation from Starwood Hotels.

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, announced the appointment of Roberto Riveros Leyton as executive chef. Leyton brings over two decades of experience to the role. He most recently served as multi-property executive chef for both The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya, and The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai.

L’Auberge Del Mar announced the appointment of Sergio Jimenez as executive chef. Jimenez will oversee all culinary operations across the property, including the resort’s signature oceanfront restaurant, Adelaide. He has worked in many kitchens throughout San Diego, including Avant Restaurant at the Rancho Bernardo Inn, where he helped launch a successful culinary program.

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort announced the appointment of Hector Espinosa as resort executive chef, effective November 3, 2025. Espinosa brings nearly two decades of culinary experience to the role. He will oversee the resort’s culinary program, including BALEEN Naples. Espinosa joins LaPlaya from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where he served as executive corporate chef at the Charles Schwab Corporate Headquarters. His background includes leadership positions at properties such as Hotel Vin (Marriott Autograph Collection) in Dallas, Sea Island Resort in Georgia, and Nikki Beach Resorts in Miami and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

.Here Maldives announced the appointment of Georgios Vasilopoulos as executive chef. Vasilopoulos will oversee the culinary vision across the resort’s two islands, Somewhere and Nowhere. He brings over 17 years of experience to the role. Vasilopoulos has worked at Raffles Dubai, Gstaad Palace, Badrutt’s Palace in Switzerland, Le Vieux Manoir au Lac, and Nobu Matsuhisa Mykonos.

The Gunter Hotel announced that it has hired Gibb Diaz as its first-ever vinyl ambassador as part of its vinyl library program. Diaz is now serving as the keeper of the vinyl library, making customized recommendations for guests, managing the record collection, and procuring a selection of music. Diaz has over 25 years of experience in the entertainment sphere. He is also known as DJ GIBB and has previously hosted and produced shows on KSYM 90.1 FM and KRTU 91.7 FM in San Antonio.

The Texas Hotel & Lodging Association announced the appointment of Ritesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer of PRISM (parent of OYO & G6 Hospitality in the US), as anchor board member. Agarwal will bring his insights and experience in building technology-led hospitality ecosystems to THLA’s ongoing initiatives.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Alexandra A. Jung to its board of directors. Jung will serve as a member of the corporate governance and audit committees. Jung has more than 25 years of experience in investment management. She currently serves as co-founder and managing partner of Amateras Capital and head of private debt funds, and partner at AEA Investors.

The Mill at Zehnder Park announced the appointment of Nicki Bailey as assistant director of hotel operations. In her new role, Bailey will oversee the day-to-day responsibilities of The Mill at Zehnder Park and Zehnder’s Splash Village, reporting directly to Shelby Albrecht, director of hotel and waterpark operations. Before joining The Mill at Zehnder Park, Bailey served as a manager in training at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth and project committee member for The Mill at Zehnder Park.

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board announced that Eileen Hanson will join the organization as chief marketing officer. Hanson brings more than 25 years of experience to the role and previously served on the marketing committee during her tenure with Westfield. Most recently, Hanson serves on the executive team at Vantage Group.

Kimpton Ashbel New York–Park Avenue announced the appointments of Brenda Correa as general manager, Lucy Shulman as director of sales and marketing, and Tyrone Fu as director of revenue management. Before joining the Kimpton Ashbel team, Correa served as General Manager of Iberostar 70 Park Avenue. Shulman has been part of the Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants family for over 16 years, having held roles across their New York City properties. Fu brings over 15 years of experience; previously, Fu served as director of revenue management at several hospitality brands in Boston.

Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa announced the appointments of Jim Caul as director of sales and marketing and Hans Ritten as general manager. Caul has 22 years of experience and joins Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa from The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California, where he served as the director of sales and marketing. Ritten brings over 30 years of managerial experience to his new role. He joins Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa from The HALL Park Hotel in Frisco, Texas, where he served as general manager.

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa announced the appointments of Eric Mickle as chef de cuisine at Ponto Lago and Meljohn Sebastian as head chef at Pacific Point. Mickle brings over two decades of experience; most recently, he worked at California English, Park Hyatt Aviara’s signature steakhouse. Sebastian has led kitchens at Grand Hyatt San Diego and Andaz San Diego Gaslamp.

