This Week’s Comings & Goings

Peregrine Hospitality announced the appointment of Kristen Richter as chief commercial officer. Richter joins Peregrine Hospitality from Accor, where she served as chief commercial officer for the Fairmont and Raffles brands. Read more.

Avianca announced its succession plan for the airline. Frederico Pedreira will step down from his role as chief executive officer, effective February 28th, 2026, after five years with the company. Avianca’s Board of Directors has approved the creation of a president position, to be filled by Gabriel Oliva concurrently with his chief operating officer role, effective immediately. Frederico will remain as CEO until February 28th to ensure full continuity and alignment across the organization.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the appointment of Kaaren Hamilton as vice president of global sales. Hamilton brings more than two decades of experience in hospitality sales, B2B marketing, and enterprise relationship management. She has held senior leadership roles at Hyatt Hotels, Sonesta International Hotels, and Radisson Hotel Group, formerly Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. Most recently, she served as AVP Commercial at Hyatt Hotels, overseeing the commercial performance of the franchise division.

Lark announced the appointment of Chris Perré as general counsel and vice president of business affairs. Most recently, Perré was general counsel for Life House, a brand that came together with Lark in 2024 with the formation of a joint venture. Now with Lark Hospitality, he oversees legal matters for all of the company’s brands.

Advertisement

Raines announced the appointment of Rick Hayduk as general manager of The Lantern Columbia. As opening general manager, Hayduk is responsible for launching the property, which is anticipated to open in December 2025. Hayduk brings more than 35 years of leadership experience to the role. He has held executive leadership roles with brands such as Blackstone, Waldorf Astoria, The Breakers Palm Beach, and LXR Resorts & Hotels.

The Printing House Nashville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, announced the appointment of Gayle Wilkinson as general manager. Wilkinson brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience with Hilton to the role. Wilkinson most recently served as general manager of Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville, where she led the hotel from 2014 to 2023.

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji, announced the appointment of Nigel Fisher as its new general manager. Fisher brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. Most recently, Fisher served as general manager of Banyan Tree Krabi in Thailand.

The Lake House on Canandaigua announced the appointment of Alexander Schnoeller as general manager. Schnoeller brings more than two decades of global leadership experience with several brands, including Mandarin Oriental, Nobu Hospitality, and JW Marriott. Schnoeller most recently served as managing director of The Seagate in Delray Beach, Florida.

The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery announced the appointment of Lanell Duffourc as general manager. Duffourc brings 28 years of experience to the role. She has held a wide range of positions within the hospitality and culinary space, including front desk agent, F&B manager, sales & marketing director, corporate human resources, and director of operations.

The Elmore Hotel, Tribute Portfolio in Southlake, Texas, announced the appointment of Kalyana Krishnamoorthy as general manager. Krishnamoorthy brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. He has held leadership roles at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, and Four Seasons.

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, announced the appointment of Jacopo Nardini as its new director of food and beverage. Nardini brings more than 15 years of hospitality experience, having held senior food and beverage leadership roles at several resorts across Europe, the Caribbean, and the United States. Most recently, Nardini served as director of restaurants at The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay.

Atlantis Paradise Island announced the appointment of Philippe Agnese as vice president of culinary operations. In this role, Agnese will oversee the resort’s collection of over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges. Agnese brings over 40 years of hospitality experience from venues across Europe and Asia. He has previously served as the culinary director at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, among other roles.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa announced the promotion of Mitchell Cooper to executive chef for the property. In this role, Chef Cooper will bring a new culinary direction to the resort’s multiple dining establishments, as well as the property’s banquets, catering, and special events. In 2017, Cooper joined Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa as sous chef and was promoted to executive sous chef two years later before his most recent appointment.

Paséa Hotel & Spa announced the appointment of Dan Perry as chef de cuisine of Lōrea, the property’s signature oceanfront restaurant, and Treehouse on PCH, its rooftop lounge. Perry brings more than two decades of culinary experience to the role. Most recently, Perry led the opening of Westwood Coast Steakhouse in Costa Mesa.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar announced the appointment of Tushar Kandalgaonkar as the new chef de cuisine at Amaya, the resort’s restaurant. Kandalgaonkar most recently worked as sous chef at Botanist, the dining destination at Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver.

The Mill at Zehnder Park announced the appointment of Nicki Bailey as assistant director of hotel operations. In her new role, Bailey will oversee the day-to-day responsibilities of The Mill at Zehnder Park and Zehnder’s Splash Village. Before joining The Mill at Zehnder Park, Bailey served as a manager in training at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth and project committee member for The Mill at Zehnder Park.

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach announced the appointment of Lana Labrecque as director of spa at Acqualina Spa. Labrecque brings nearly two decades of experience to the role. Most recently, she served as director of leisure and wellness at Four Seasons Resort & Residences Vail.

Moxy Atlanta Downtown announced the appointments of General Manager Alfonce McKinney and Director of Sales Tinesha Franklin. McKinney brings 14 years of experience to the role, and he has opened multiple hotels. Franklin has more than 11 years of experience in hotel sales, and she has held positions including corporate sales manager and interim director of sales.

Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill announced the culinary team; Aki Robertson has been appointed as executive chef. Joining Robertson are Executive Sous Chefs Sparsh Dayani and Costica Craciun, as well as Chef de Cuisine Tynajai Bernard. Robertson has worked in the culinary industry for more than 30 years and has worked at Hyatt properties around the world. Craciun has more than 20 years of experience. He served as chef de cuisine at Grand Hyatt Washington, DC, for eight years prior to transferring to Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill. Dayani previously worked at Hyatt Regency Portland in Oregon. Following his time in Portland, Dayani was promoted to executive sous chef at Hyatt Regency La Jolla. Bernard has nearly 15 years of experience working in the culinary industry; she has worked at DuPont Country Club, the York Country Club, Eclipse Bistro, and La Banca.

Hotel Equities announced a series of strategic executive appointments across its full-service, focused service, and lifestyle divisions. Peter Tziahanas has been named as president, full service division; David Rosenberg has been appointed as president, focused service division; Becky Vealey has been named as senior vice president of sales, full service & lifestyle division; Carol Lobaito has been appointed as senior vice president of sales, focused service division; Liz Flurry has been promoted to vice president of growth marketing; Eve Tronson has been appointed as vice president of marketing, lifestyle division; Brandon Standerfer has been promoted to vice president of distribution, lifestyle division; and Jennifer Cannistraci has been promoted to vice president of sales, lifestyle division

The Wildbirch Hotel announced the appointments of Patrick Faas as general manager and Susynn Snyder as director of experience. Faas brings more than 35 years of leadership experience to the role. Earlier in his career, he launched two dining concepts, Osaka Nouveaux in Las Vegas and EBI Sushi & More in St. Petersburg, Florida. Snyder brings over a decade of hands-on experience in the local hospitality and event industries. Before joining The Wildbirch Hotel team, she held roles at Williwaw Social, Showdown Alaska Productions, Humpy’s Alehouse, and Flattop Pizza + Pool.

Peregrine Hospitality has announced two leadership appointments. David Morneau has been promoted to area general manager for Peregrine Hospitality’s Central Coast Boutique and Lifestyle Collection, overseeing Paso Robles Inn, Avila Lighthouse Suites and Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach. Luis Mendoza has been appointed general manager of Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach.

The Broadmoor announced the appointment of Farzanah Johnson as director of national sales for the Northeast region. Johnson brings more than 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality sales to the role. Farzanah most recently served as northeast director of national accounts at Nemacolin Resort.