This Week’s Comings & Goings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced that Michele Allen, chief financial officer and head of strategy, will be departing the company, and Kurt Albert, currently treasurer and head of financial partnerships and planning, has been appointed interim chief financial officer. Read more.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated announced the appointment of Jim Mikolaichik as chief executive officer, effective December 1, 2025. Mikolaichik succeeds current President and Chief Executive OfficerJohn Staten, who will step down upon Mikolaichik’s appointment and then serve in an advisory role through March 31, 2026. Mikolaichik brings more than three decades of experience. He previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Diamond Resorts.

Auro Hotels announced that Jay Burnett has rejoined the company as executive vice president of investments and development. Before joining Auro, Burnett served as chief investment officer at GF Hotels & Resorts. Read more.

Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Peninsula Papagayo, announced the appointment of Cristian Albacar Fumado as general manager. Albacar brings nearly two decades of global leadership experience to the role. Most recently, he served as general manager of global operations for One&Only and vice president of One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced the appointment of Jared Bailey as general manager of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore. Bailey brings more than 15 years of proven leadership experience in hospitality management and hotel asset performance to the role. Most recently, he served as director of asset management for BC Lynd Hospitality, Inc., where he oversaw operational and financial performance across multiple Marriott-branded select-service hotels.

Six Senses announced the appointment of André Buldini as cluster general manager for Six Senses Milan and Six Senses Rome. Buldini brings more than two decades of international luxury hospitality experience to the role. Buldini has led hotel openings across the Six Senses and Four Seasons portfolios, most recently at the helm of Six Senses Douro Valley.

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino announced the appointment of Miroushka Statia-Diaz as complex director of finance. Statia-Diaz brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience. She has held a series of senior finance roles at various hotel properties, including director of finance at the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, and most recently served in executive financial leadership positions across various industries.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort announced the appointment of Luis Garcia as director of food & beverage. In this role, Garcia will oversee the resort’s culinary and beverage program. Garcia brings more than three decades of experience. Most recently, he served as executive director of food & beverage at SLS South Beach, where he led eight venues, including The Bazaar by José Andrés and Katsuya

Hyatt Regency San Francisco announced the appointment of Gregory Grohowski as executive chef. In this role, Chef Grohowski will oversee all culinary operations at Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Grohowski brings over three decades of culinary experience to the role. He has held executive roles at several properties, including Hyatt Regency Lake Las Vegas, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, and Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. Most recently, he served as area executive chef at Hyatt Regency Irvine in Southern California.

Stonebridge announced that Christian Chen has joined the company as vice president of feasibility. In this role, Chen will lead the firm’s feasibility and underwriting initiatives. Chen brings over a decade of experience to Stonebridge, having most recently served as vice president of feasibility and underwriting at Remington Hospitality. Previously, Chen held senior roles at Aimbridge Hospitality, where he managed a multi-person group overseeing the company’s feasibility and underwriting needs, and at CBRE Hotels (formerly PKF Consulting).

ONE | GT announced the appointment of Donnette Hoilett as director of sales and Cashema Clarke as director of human resources. Hoilett most recently served as director of sales at Hampton by Hilton Grand Cayman. Her career also includes leadership roles at the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Clarke brings more than twenty years of experience to the role. Her career includes leadership roles at the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, Palm Heights Hotel, Dart, and Red Sail Sport.