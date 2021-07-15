This Week’s Comings & Goings

Radisson Hotel Group Americas has named Tom Buoy executive vice president and chief commercial officer, and the company has also named Michael Fisher chief human resources officer. Both Buoy and Fisher are joining Radisson Hotel Group Americas’ Executive Committee and supporting the success of the company.

Kristie Goshow has been appointed to chief commercial officer of KSL Hotels, where she will be driving and maximizing revenue performance to grow the company’s portfolio. Goshow’s appointment follows the retirement of Jeff Senior, former chief commercial officer for KSL Hotels.

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has grown its franchise and development team: Mike Castro is senior vice president of select-service brands, Keith Biumi is senior vice president of upscale brands, Chris Leiser is regional vice president of upscale brands, Ahmer Naushad is vice president of analytics and administration, and Mike Higgins is regional vice president of upscale brands.

Jennifer Diamond Haber has been promoted to senior vice president, brand and communications, for PM Hotel Group, where she is leading communications, brand development, and management for the company. Prior to PM Hotel Group, she worked as vice president/managing director for MSLGROUP.

The Edward Thomas Collection (ETC) of Hotels promoted Charlie Lopez-Quintana to vice president and managing director of ETC Hotels. During his career, Lopez-Quintana worked as executive director of resort operations for Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, and the Ritz-Carlton brand in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Weylan Rhame is joining Dream Hotel Group as general manager of Unscripted Durham in North Carolina. Rhame is going to bring strategic leadership and details to the property, which is the brand’s flagship location. Rhame was previously area general manager of both the Doubletree San Antonio Downtown and Bevy Hotel, a Doubletree by Hilton.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii is welcoming back Ben Shank to serve as general manager. Shank worked for the property in 2010 when he was director of food and beverage. Most recently Shank was general manager for the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, where he led the property’s opening.

Rhys O’Connell has been named general manager of Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. O’Connell has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, specifically in the luxury segment. Before Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, he was general manager of the Hotel Zephyr in San Francisco.

Melissa Sallman has been hired as executive chef for the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, which opened in 2021. Sallman is leading the property’s indoor/outdoor seafood restaurant and bringing her own creativity to the role. Sallman has spent 20 years with Marriott in U.S. towns like Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour has named Alexina Beauperthuy director of food and beverage. In this position, Beauperthuy is operating the restaurants, bars, and cafes on the property, and she is also thinking of new programming, menus, and event management strategies. She previously worked in various leadership roles at Marriott properties.

Rob James has been appointed to director of sales and marketing for The London West Hollywood Beverly Hills, and he will lead the hotel’s related efforts to attract new customers to the property. James most recently was area director of sales for the Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air, both part of the Dorchester Collection.

Hospitality designer, manager, and operator for food and beverage concepts Lore Group named Rebecca Carey regional director of food and beverage for the company’s Washington D.C. properties. The properties that Carey will work with include both Riggs Washington D.C. and Lyle Washington D.C.