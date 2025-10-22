This Week’s Comings & Goings

Kempinski Hotels announced the appointment of Barbara Biffi as chief brand officer. In her new role, Biffi will lead the transformation of Kempinski’s global brand strategy and marketing operations. Biffi brings more than two decades of experience to the role. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of global sales at Silversea. She also held senior roles at MSC Cruises and began her career at Ogilvy.

BWH Hotels announced the appointment of Chad Fletcher as senior vice president of worldwide sales. Reporting to Larry Cuculic, president and chief executive officer of BWH Hotels, Fletcher will oversee the company’s global sales organization, including business, group, and leisure travel as well as hotel sales support. Fletcher has more than two decades of experience. He most recently served as vice president of global sales at Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy.

Peachtree Group announced the appointment of Lindsay Monge as executive vice president of asset management. In this role, Monge will oversee the firm’s hospitality and real estate assets. Monge brings more than two decades of leadership experience in hospitality, real estate investment, and operations to Peachtree. Most recently, he served as president of Seaview Investors

The Palace Hotel announced the appointment of Jason Paradis as hotel manager. Paradis brings more than 18 years of leadership experience with Marriott International, spanning both corporate and property roles across multiple brands, to the role. Most recently, Paradis has served as director of operations at the W Boston

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Orleans announced the appointment of Frank Cook as general Manager. Cook brings more than 30 years of leadership in the hospitality industry to the role. He joins the New Orleans team after serving as vice president of operations for Hospitality America, where he oversaw 19 Hilton and Marriott-branded properties

Hilton North Scottsdale at Cavasson announced the appointment of Patrick J. Connors as general manager. Connors will oversee all aspects of hotel operations.

Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown announced the promotion of Mia Halpenny from housekeeping supervisor to executive housekeeper. In her new role, Mia will lead the housekeeping department. Halpenny will be responsible for the overall cleanliness of the hotel’s guestrooms and public areas.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island announced the addition of Dr. Abhilash SC, a certified yoga and naturopathy doctor, to its wellness offering. Dr. Abhilash brings over five years of experience across luxury resorts and healing centers in India and the Maldives to the role.