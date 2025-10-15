This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced that Phil Hugh will assume the role of chief development officer, succeeding Brian Quinn upon his planned transition. Read more.

North Development announced the appointment of Kat Chiechi Flores as president of North Management, a subsidiary of the company that manages its portfolio of residential and hospitality operations. With over 20 years of leadership experience, Flores will lead all aspects of operations. Flores most recently served as chief integration officer and executive vice president at AKAM.

Hapi announced the appointment of Ryan Brough as senior vice president of revenue and growth. Brough most recently served as head of North American sales at Shiji Group, where he oversaw sales and supported the expansion into new markets. Previously, he was the sales director at OpenKey and held a variety of other commercial roles at TravelClick, Cendyn, and others.

JLL’s Value and Risk Advisory platform announced that Chad Eschmeyer has joined the firm as an executive director. He will join the team focused on hotel and hospitality valuations in the Western and Southwestern regions of the U.S. Eschmeyer has more than 25 years of experience in the hotels and hospitality industry. He joins JLL from Newmark Valuation & Advisory, where he served as a senior vice president since 2017.

The Grove Resort & Water Park announced the appointment of Sharon L. Rodríguez as director of marketing. Rodríguez has more than 15 years of experience, including a nine-year tenure at Walt Disney World Parks & Resorts. Rodríguez has also held leadership roles with several hospitality brands, including Margaritaville Resort Orlando, Caribe Royale Orlando, Davidson Hospitality, and most recently, Remington Hospitality

Populus Hotels announced the appointment of Manfred Steuerwald as general manager of Populus Denver. Manfred brings 40 years of industry experience to the role. He previously served as director of operations at Hyatt Regency Denver. Steuerwald has also served as general manager of Everline Resort & Spa, a Destination by Hyatt property in Olympic Valley, Calif., and most recently, at Grand Hyatt Seattle.

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection, announces the appointment of Jeff O’Neill as executive chef. O’Neill has more than three decades of culinary experience; he has previously worked at Restaurant Daniel and Le Bernardin in New York City. In this new role, Chef O’Neill will lead the culinary direction at Goldener Hirsch.

The Sea Ranch Lodge announced the appointment of Ryan Seal as executive chef, leading the culinary program across The Dining Room, The Bar & Lounge, and The Café. Seal previously served as winery chef at Round Pond Estate and Joseph Phelps Vineyards and held positions at Calistoga Ranch and Solage. Most recently, Seal spent the past two and a half years on the Mendocino Coast, where he worked at the Greenwood Restaurant and Elk House at Sacred Rock Inn.

CW Prime, the steakhouse at The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort, announced the appointment of Drew Adams as its new head chef. Adams has previously worked at Plume at The Jefferson Hotel, Rose’s Luxury, and The Dabney. Most recently, he founded his own restaurant, Adeline, in Sarasota, Florida.

Hilton Irvine announced the appointment of Enrique Diaz as restaurant supervisor. Diaz previously served for four years as a culinary specialist aboard the USS Blue Ridge in Japan. Following his service, he pursued his degree in hospitality and restaurant management at Le Cordon Bleu. Since then, he has worked throughout the Irvine area.

Sheraton Phoenix Downtown announced the appointment of Dominique St. Pierre as senior sous chef. In her new role, St. Pierre will oversee the day-to-day culinary operations at both Carcara—the hotel’s signature dining destination—and &More by Sheraton. Most recently, she served as sous chef at The Phoenician.

Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco announced the appointment of Shaun Acosta as the new executive chef of the hotel’s signature restaurant, MKT Restaurant & Bar. Acosta brings a 20-year tenure with Four Seasons to the Market Street property. Most recently, Acosta served as executive resort chef at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, where he oversaw all culinary operations.

Rocco Forte Hotels announced the appointment of four new general managers. Anna Gricini has been appointed as general manager of Hotel de la Ville; Maximilian Von Reden has been named as general manager of Hotel Amigo; Matteo Gentile will join as general manager of Hotel Savoy; Ulrich Schwer has been appointed general manager of The Charles Hotel; and Francesco Roccato, managing director of Northern Italy, will also be leading the brand’s newest property, The Carlton Milan.